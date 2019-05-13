Fast finishes for Rupert and Terrace runners at Crest Glory Days

More than 85 people ran the 5K or 10K course around Prince Rupert on May 11

More than 85 runners from Prince Rupert and Terrace ran the hilly and scenic Crest Glory Days course on Saturday, May 11.

The 34th annual race is the goal of many Rupert Runner Learn To Run participants who train in a 13 week program starting Feb. 12.

“Everybody had a really good race. Our Learn To Run runners completed the 10K, and there were a few 5K runners, which was really good to see,” said Andrea Nelson, Crest Glory Days race director.

The 5K route started at The Crest Glory Days, went down to the Rotary Waterfront Park, through Cow Bay and up toward the hill on Fourth Avenue East and down McBride Street, through the Sunken Gardens, and back to the hotel. The 10K runners ran the route twice.

The fastest 10K women was Learn To Run coach, Ashleigh Lockhart, with a time of 50:18. Lockhart also won the women’s half-marathon on April 7. The fastest 5K woman was Prince Rupert’s Carrie Coley with a time of 27:39.

“It was a perfect day for running in Rupert,” said Lockhart after the race. “I was really excited to see the Terrace crew running. It feels like a bigger community than just Prince Rupert running.”

Lockhart gave a kudos to Nelson for doing such a fantastic job directing the race, and a huge congratulations to all the Learn To Run participants who ran. “They were all really inspiring,” she said.

Race season isn’t over for her yet. She’s training for the Skeena River Relay on June 1, and then the July 20 Totem To Totem marathon.

Two Terrace residents took home the top finishes for the men’s division. Braeden Cober won the 10K run in just 39:23, and Skeena Valley Runner’s Joe Pelletier won the 5K with a time of 20:34.

“It was nice and cool compared to Terrace where it was 28C yesterday (May 10). The pace is pretty good. There’s a pretty nasty hill on this course, I survived that and was lucky to come in for a win,” Pelletier said.

He plans to return for one more race in Prince Rupert on Sept. 14, when The Northern View and Rupert Runners host the Cannery Road Race.

This was Cober’s first time running in the Crest Glory Days race.

“It was a lot of fun, the conditions were pretty much perfect. I had to do the hill twice, it was a little bit worse, but it was still a lot of fun, and there’s a great community here, the Rupert Runners are great.”

Next up for Cober is the Totem to Totem Marathon on Haida Gwaii and the Mount Robson 50K Ultra-Marathon.

