Prince Rupert RCMP and Fire Department donate $3304.80 to KidSport Prince Rupert

Ryan Fuzi of the Prince Rupert Fire Department and RCMP Sgt. Dave Uppal present $3304.80 to KidSport Prince Rupert. (Photo submitted by Ryan Fuzi)

Ryan Fuzi of the Prince Rupert Fire Department and RCMP Sgt. Dave Uppal presented Dave Geronazzo with a $3304.80 cheque for KidSport Prince Rupert on April 10, 2018 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre.

Proceeds were raised from the annual Butch Duffy Memorial Guns N’ Hoses Charity Hockey Game on March 2nd, 2018.

