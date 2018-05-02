More than $25,000 was raised by Isaac Mastroianni’s swim club. The young Rupertite was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. (Submitted photo)

Desserts for Isaac

The Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club held a dessert auction for Isaac Mastroianni on April 25

The Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club raised over $25,000 for one of its members who is fighting cancer.

Isaac Mastroianni, 14, has been a member of PRASC for years and when he was diagnosed earlier this year, his teammates and coach decided to do something to help him and his family.

Bearing the hashtag “I’m with Isaac”, a dessert auction was organized for Mastroianni. Originally intended to be a small fundraiser for club members, the auction quickly grew, with over 180 deserts and prizes being made donated.

“The community just blew us away with their donations for a family who needs it,” said Tamara Hummel-Ward, one of the organizers of the fundraiser.

Donated items were put up for bid on the fundraiser’s Facebook page on April 25, and within hours, thousands had been donated.

“So many people wanted to do what they could,” said Chris Street, the club’s head coach. “It’s really inspiring. I know the family is just overwhelmed by the support in such a difficult time for them.”

On the fundraiser’s Facebook page, Isaac’s mother, Gina Matroianni, expressed the family’s thanks.

“Thank you just does not feel like enough, but please know from the bottom of our hearts we are so very thankful to all the bakers, donators, bidders…organizers and everyone else for following along,” she said.

Hummel-Ward said all the money raised will go to the Mastroianni family. To find out how to donate, contact the Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club at 250-624-8023 or prascswimming@gmail.com.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Shorthanded Rainmakers hang tough on the road

Just Posted

UPDATE: Navigational antenna aboard cargo ship damaged by quay crane

Xin Shanghai had finished unloading its cargo at Fairview Container Terminal when it was hit

Desserts for Isaac

The Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club held a dessert auction for Isaac Mastroianni on April 25

RCMP briefs: Youths break into Spirits of Cow Bay, and four men arrested for public intoxication

Files from Prince Rupert police for April 24-29

Vessel potentially damaged at Fairview Container Terminal

XIN Shanghai was delayed from leaving the Port of Prince Rupert on May 1

Shorthanded Rainmakers hang tough on the road

The senior girls soccer team tied their games in Terrace over the weekend

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high

Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been dismayed by another spring phenomenon, increasing gasoline prices

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. man loses appeal to get 10 dogs back after more than 100 animals seized

Animals seized from a property north of Williams Lake described as “distressed”

B.C. Appeal Court rejects class action lawsuit aimed at Cold-FX

Man was suing over advertising that said product offered ‘immediate relief of cold and flu symptoms’

Pregnant B.C. woman with Zika virus pleads for fiance to be let into Canada

Eloise Patmore calls Immigration Canada’s reasons for visitor visa refusal ‘outrageous’

Man who died in women’s washroom wall in Calgary mall climbed into vent

His body was found on Monday morning by a maintenance worker

PHOTOS: Flood damage extensive in B.C. Interior

Images from the flooding in Nazko near Quesnel

Andrew Weaver proposes bill to promote socially, environmentally friendly business

B.C. Green Party Leader said B.C. could be first province to offer new option

Cities should compensate small businesses affected by construction: report

Organization estimates construction causes $100,000 in losses to a business each year

Most Read

  • Desserts for Isaac

    The Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club held a dessert auction for Isaac Mastroianni on April 25