Desserts for Isaac

More than $25,000 was raised by Isaac Mastroianni’s swim club. The young Rupertite was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. (Submitted photo)

The Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club raised over $25,000 for one of its members who is fighting cancer.

Isaac Mastroianni, 14, has been a member of PRASC for years and when he was diagnosed earlier this year, his teammates and coach decided to do something to help him and his family.

Bearing the hashtag “I’m with Isaac”, a dessert auction was organized for Mastroianni. Originally intended to be a small fundraiser for club members, the auction quickly grew, with over 180 deserts and prizes being made donated.

“The community just blew us away with their donations for a family who needs it,” said Tamara Hummel-Ward, one of the organizers of the fundraiser.

Donated items were put up for bid on the fundraiser’s Facebook page on April 25, and within hours, thousands had been donated.

“So many people wanted to do what they could,” said Chris Street, the club’s head coach. “It’s really inspiring. I know the family is just overwhelmed by the support in such a difficult time for them.”

On the fundraiser’s Facebook page, Isaac’s mother, Gina Matroianni, expressed the family’s thanks.

“Thank you just does not feel like enough, but please know from the bottom of our hearts we are so very thankful to all the bakers, donators, bidders…organizers and everyone else for following along,” she said.

Hummel-Ward said all the money raised will go to the Mastroianni family. To find out how to donate, contact the Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club at 250-624-8023 or prascswimming@gmail.com.



matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com

