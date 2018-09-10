Des Champ and Pettersen win in Duffers golf competition

Aina Pettersen sinks a putt on the 9th hole of the Prince Rupert Centennial Golf Club on Sept. 9. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The Prince Rupert Golf Club held its annual Duffers competition and club championship on Sept. 9 with young talent and experienced veterans braving wet and soggy conditions to bring home top honours.

Arlen Des Champ and Aina Pettersen were the winners of the men’s and women’s divisions of the tournaments on a day when the first day of play was cut short after extreme rain rendered the course unplayable.

Pettersen shot a low gross of 135 to win the club championship and a low net of 108 to win the Duffers championship after 27 holes of play and a playoff hole against Margaret Chan.

“It was tough out there with some wet spots,” she said. “There were some places in there where if you got yourself into trouble, you couldn’t get back out, but that was ok.

“It was good to be against Margaret on that playoff hole because she’s a good little golfer and she’s come so far so I’m glad I was out there with her.”

Des Champ, one of the club’s youngest players at 14 years, shot a low gross score of 125 to win the club championship and a score of 116 to win the Duffers.

He said precise ball striking and an early 10-foot par putt were key to establishing control of round early.

“It was good, I made a lot of short puts which was key to winning,” he said. “I was also able to keep it in play, which was good.”

The club now moves on to its final competition of the year, the men’s scramble on Sept. 15.



