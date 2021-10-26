Beaver Valley Nitehawks players hoist the Cyclone Taylor Cup in 2017. (Black Press Media file photo)

Beaver Valley Nitehawks players hoist the Cyclone Taylor Cup in 2017. (Black Press Media file photo)

JUNIOR HOCKEY

Delta to host B.C. Junior ‘B’ hockey’s Cyclone Taylor Cup championship next April

The 2021 tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

B.C.’s provincial Junior ‘B’ hockey championship tournament will be played in Delta next spring, after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

Cyclone Taylor Cup action will happen at Ladner Leisure Centre from April 7-10, 2022, with Delta Ice Hawks the host team.

The games will involve the Ice Hawks and league-champion teams from the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL), Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) and Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL).

Six round-robin games will be scheduled, followed by bronze- and gold-medal games.

The Ice Hawks were to host the Cyclone Taylor Cup in 2021, but the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next April, the 2021-22 championship event will be held in accordance with any provincial health orders that may be in place at the time of the event, according to a news release posted to bchockey.net.

“The Ice Hawks host committee and the PJHL will be working closely with the Provincial Health Authorities and the City of Delta to ensure this event is able to be hosted in a safe and successful manner,” the release states.

This will be the fifth time Delta will compete for the BC Hockey-sanctioned Cyclone Taylor Cup, and first as host city. The Ice Hawks claimed the provincial championship once, in 2011.

Eduard Epshtein, Ice Hawks owner and president, said the PJHL franchise is honoured to play host to the next Cyclone Taylor Cup, “and to welcome the teams and families from around the province to Delta. We are looking forward to making the provincial tournament a memory to last a lifetime for players and fans, while showcasing the great facilities, accommodations, and businesses that Delta has to offer.”

Schedule and ticket packages will be announced soon, on pjhl.net/cyclone-taylor-cup.

“Hockey everywhere was effected by the pandemic,” PJHL commissioner Trevor Alto said. “We had two seasons cut short and lost two Cyclone Taylor Cups. It was disappointing for everyone, but particularly for the Ice Hawks. However, this did not deter their organization or their desire to host this tournament. They were unwavering in their willingness to pick up where they left off and to host a first-class event in our new environment.”

Delta Mayor George V. Harvie said the tournament “is a great opportunity to showcase the Ice Hawks, our local hockey community, and this vibrant city. We look forward to welcoming visitors, players, coaches, and officials to Delta – I’ll be cheering for the Ice Hawks from the stands!”

The Cyclone Taylor Cup was first awarded in 1967.

In Campbell River in 2019, the last time the tournament was played, the Cup was won by Revelstoke Grizzlies of the KIJHL.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

hockeyJunior B HockeyKIJHLVIJHL

Previous story
BCHL all-star festivities to include Top Prospects Game
Next story
GM resigns, Chicago Blackhawks fined $2 million after sexual misconduct investigation

Just Posted

Prince Rupert man, Michael Kitchener, 21 years old, was last seen on Oct. 22. running eastbound on Highway 16. On Oct. 26, RCMP is requesting more information from the public. (Photo: Supplied)
Updated information requested about Michael Kitchener

Wanting to stop mining and mineral claims on Banks Island, elected chief councillor of the Gitxaała Nation, Linda Innes made the announcement on Oct. 26, the First Nation filed a legal challenge against the B.C. government on Oct. 25. (Photo: screenshot)
Gitxaała Nation launches mineral rights legal challenge against B.C. government

Community paramedic, Jessica Friesen, Oct. 25, told Prince Rupert city council there are three to four houses in this image, which demonstrates the difficulties emergency responders have in locating some residences due to lack of visible numbering. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View
Emergency response may be delayed by lack of house numbers

Audrey MacDonald is a Nisga’a elder who has sat on the corporation’s board since 2017. (Photo: Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society)
Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Economic Development wins Indigenous Business Award