Pairs figure skating bronze medallists Canada’s Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford wave from the podium during victory ceremonies at the Pyeonchang Winter Olympics Thursday, February 15, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Decorated Canadian pairs skaters Duhamel and Radford officially retire

The Ontario duo took bronze in pairs at the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, who teamed up for two pairs world championship titles and three Olympic medals over their careers, have officially announced their retirement from competitive figure skating.

The 32-year-old Duhamel, from Lively, Ont., and 33-year-old Radford, from Balmertown, Ont., made the announcement in a Skate Canada release Wednesday. They had previously indicated they would retire some time after the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

“I am extremely thankful and grateful for the incredible journey that the sport of figure skating gave me,” Duhamel said in the release. ”I’m thankful to my family, who were my first supporters and first fans; they instilled a work ethic in me that became the base of my success and they encouraged me to dream big.”

READ MORE: Canadians all smiles after record medal haul

READ MORE: Canada takes bronze in figure skating

The pair helped Canada win the team silver medal in figure skating at the 2014 Sochi Games when the event made its Olympic debut. Four years later, they helped Canada win gold in the team event and took bronze in pairs at the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, becoming the first team to complete a quad throw Salchow in Olympic competition.

Duhamel and Radford won four medals at the ISU World Championships, including back-to-back gold in 2015 and 2016. They also won a record seven Canadian pairs titles from 2012 to 2018.

“I could never have imagined that my skating career would be filled with so many incredible and unforgettable moments,” Radford said. ”From the outdoor rink in Balmertown to the Olympic podium, there were many people whose unwavering support made it all possible and gave the journey so much more meaning.”

Duhamel and Radford are both currently living in Montreal and plan to stay involved in skating together through skating shows and seminars.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Prince Rupert gymnastics scores in Kitimat
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Just Posted

North Coast schools get a failing grade in Fraser Institute report

Ranking doesn’t reflect areas where students are strong, says School District 52 superintendent

Prince Rupert gymnastics scores in Kitimat

The club received multiple medals in all three of the Junior Olympic categories

RCMP briefs: youth arrested for arson, man arrested for assault at restaurant

Prince Rupert police files from April 16-22

Council briefs: NWCC to stop ESL courses, financial bylaw adopted

Notes from the April 23 Prince Rupert city council meeting

City to begin jail cell upgrades by mid-May

Cost of the Prince Rupert cell project to cost more than $456,800

Prince Rupert’s first adaptive hiking program launched

Kaien Coastal Riders have secured a TrailRider to make the North Coast outdoors more accessible

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Political heavyweights hit Washington in hunt for NAFTA deal

Officials from Prime Minister’s office, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland part of talks

Greenbelt Microgreens recall in B.C., Alberta, due to Listeria concerns

Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been no illnesses linked to the microgreens

Commit to harassment-free environment or forego federal arts funding: Joly

$552,000 coming from feds for training so arts organizations build, maintain respectful workplaces

Aquilini-linked ranch fined $70,000 for storing cranes on farmland

Pitt Meadows council supporting application to Agricultural Land Commission

Minister calls out misogyny, but PM says too soon to talk motive in van attack

Alek Minassian is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder

Decorated Canadian pairs skaters Duhamel and Radford officially retire

The Ontario duo took bronze in pairs at the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea

B.C.’s top 20 ‘rattiest’ cities

Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and Okanagan make shortlist for areas prone to rats

Most Read