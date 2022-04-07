Day 5 schedule for the All Native Basketball Tournament

The following is the schedule for Day 5 of the All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre.
WOMEN’S DIVISION
All games will be played in the arena
Similkameen vs Kitimaat
April 7 at 8 a.m.
Greenville vs Prince Ruprt
April 7 at 11 a.m.
Vancouver vs Hesquiaht
April 7 at 2:30 p.m.
Hazelton vs (Winner of Similkameen vs Kitimaat)
April 7 at 6 p.m.
(Winner of Greenville vs Prince Ruprt) vs (Loser of Similkameen vs Kitimaat)
April 7 at 10 p.m.
INTERMEDIATE DIVISION
All games will be played in the Main Gym
Kitimaat vs Lax Kwa’alaams
April 7 at 8 a.m.
Kitkatla vs Bella Coola
April 7 at 9:30 a.m.
Vancouver vs Bella Bella
April 7 at 11 a.m.
Burnaby vs Prince Rupert
April 7 at 6 p.m.
SENIORS DIVISION
All games will be played in the Main Gym
Similkameen vs Kincolith
April 7 at 1 p.m.
Lytton vs Hazelton
April 7 at 2:30 p.m.
Ahousaht vs Skidegate
April 7 at 4 p.m.
Lax Kwa’alaams vs (Winner of Similkameen vs Kincolith)
April 7 at 8 p.m.
Massett vs (Winner of Lytton vs Hazelton)
April 7 at 10 p.m.
MASTERS DIVISION
All games will be played in the arena
Kincolith vs Lax Kwa’alaams
April 7 at 9:30 a.m.
Massett vs Kitkatla
April 7 at 1 p.m.
Gitwinksihlkw vs New Aiyansh
April 7 at 4 p.m.
Prince Rupert vs (Winner of Kincolith vs Lax Kwa’alaams)
April 7 at 8:30 p.m.