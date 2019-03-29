DAY 3: Rupert Rampage knocked out 4 – 1 by the Dawson Creek Canucks in Thursday’s game

Rupert Rampage lost 4 - 1 to the Dawson Creek Canucks on Thursday night, the third loss is enough to send the team home (Rupert Rampage / Facebook image)

Rupert Rampage has been knocked out of the 2019 Coy Cup, losing 4 -1 to the Dawson Creek Canucks in Thursday night’s game.

The teams’ loss on Day 3 of the tournament follows consecutive losses against the host team, Fort St. Johns Flyers on Day 1, and on Day 2 against the Williams Lake Stampeders.

At the time of this posting, team representatives have not yet returned phone calls to The Northern View. More details to come.

READ MORE: DAY 1: Rampage lose 8-3 to host team in Coy Cup

A third loss was enough to send the team home, who won’t be playing any further games in the tournament.

READ MORE: DAY 2: Rampage run out of steam against the Stamps

Rupert Rampage competed in the tournament following Quesnel and Terrace’s withdrawal. The team had guest players from Terrace and a last minute addition, Daniel Paul in the keeper position.

READ MORE: Rampage going to Coy Cup despite playoff loss

The Coy Cup tournament, the 2019 Senior Men’s AA Championship, featured four teams competing for the title — Williams Lake Stampeders, Fort St. John Flyers, Dawson Creek Canucks and Prince Rupert Rampage — from Mar. 26 – 30.

Fort St. John’s Flyers seems poised to take the cup with a 7 – 4 win over the Williams Lake Stampeders in Thursday evenings game and a 3 – 1 win over the Dawson Creek Canucks on Day 2.


