DAY 3: Rupert Rampage knocked out 4 – 1 by the Dawson Creek Canucks in Thursday’s game

Rupert Rampage has been knocked out of the 2019 Coy Cup, losing 4 -1 to the Dawson Creek Canucks in Thursday night’s game.
The teams’ loss on Day 3 of the tournament follows consecutive losses against the host team, Fort St. Johns Flyers on Day 1, and on Day 2 against the Williams Lake Stampeders.
At the time of this posting, team representatives have not yet returned phone calls to The Northern View. More details to come.
A third loss was enough to send the team home, who won’t be playing any further games in the tournament.
Rupert Rampage competed in the tournament following Quesnel and Terrace’s withdrawal. The team had guest players from Terrace and a last minute addition, Daniel Paul in the keeper position.
The Coy Cup tournament, the 2019 Senior Men’s AA Championship, featured four teams competing for the title — Williams Lake Stampeders, Fort St. John Flyers, Dawson Creek Canucks and Prince Rupert Rampage — from Mar. 26 – 30.
Fort St. John’s Flyers seems poised to take the cup with a 7 – 4 win over the Williams Lake Stampeders in Thursday evenings game and a 3 – 1 win over the Dawson Creek Canucks on Day 2.
