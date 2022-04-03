Day 2 schedule of the 62nd annual All Native Basketball Tournament

Intermediates, Seniors and Masters divisions will be playing their round 1 games

The following is the schedule for Day 2 of the All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre.

WOMEN’S DIVISION:

All games will take place in the arena

Gitwinksihlkw vs Rain

April 4 at 8 a.m.

Vancouver vs Massett

April 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Hazelton vs Greenville

April 4 at 11 a.m.

Hesquiaht vs Similkameen

April 4 at 1 p.m.

Kitimaat vs Kitkatla

April 4 at 4 p.m.

Lax Kw’alaams vs Skidegate

April 4 at 8 p.m.

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION:

All games will take place in the main gym

Vancouver vs Hartley Bay

April 4 at 8 a.m.

Hazelton vs Kitimaat

April 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Burnaby vs Skidegate

April 4 at 11 a.m.

Greenville vs Lax Kw’alaams

April 4 at 6:30 p.m.

SENIORS DIVISION:

All games will be played in the main gym

Hazelton vs Prince Rupert

April 4 at 1 p.m.

Lax Kw’alaams vs Similkameen

April 4 at 4 p.m.

Kincolith vs Kitkatla

April 4 at 4 p.m.

Ahousaht vs New Aiyansh

April 4 at 8 p.m.

Massett vs Alert Bay

April 4 at 9:30 p.m.

MASTERS DIVISION:

All games will be played in the arena

Kitkatla vs Massett

April 4 at 2:30 p.m.

Kincolith vs Skidegate

April 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Gitwinksihlkw vs Terrace

April 4 at 9:30 p.m.