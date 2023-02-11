Day 2 schedule of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament

The following is the schedule for Day 2 of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre
FEBRUARY 12, 2023
WOMEN’S DIVISION
All games will be played in the arena
11 a.m. Hesquiaht vs Gitxaala (Kitkatla)
2:30 p.m. Lax Kw’alaams vs Laxgalts’ap (Greenville)
INTERMEDIATE DIVISION
All games will be played in the main gym
1 p.m. Massett vs Gingolx (Kincolith)
2:30 p.m. Gitga’at (Hartley Bay) vs Skidegate
SENIORS DIVISION
All games will be played in the main gym
11 a.m. Similkameenvs Nuxalk (Bella Coola)
4 p.m. Lax Kw’alaams vs Burnaby
MASTERS DIVISION
8 a.m. Skidegate vs Kitimaat (arena)
8 a.m. Gitxaala (Kitkatla) vs Prince Rupert (main gym)
9:30 a.m. Massett vs Lax Kw’alaams (main gym)
9:30 a.m. Heiltsuk (Bella Bella) vs Gingolx (Kincolith) (arena)
1 p.m. Gitxsan (Hazelton) vs Hydaburg (arena)
4 p.m. Gitga’at (Hartley Bay) vs Nuxalk (Bella Coola) (arena)