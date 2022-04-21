DAPR students take winning steps at Terrace dance competition

Forty-two dancers from the Dance Academy of Prince Rupert attended the Terrace Dance Competition held from March 31 to April 3.

Theresa Mackareth, owner of Dance Academy in Prince Rupert said, it was wonderful experience for the youth because the dance competition was the first live one since the pandemic closed the in-person performance curtain in 2019.

“It was an absolute delight to see all the children in the area performing, dancing and laughing. They really enjoyed showing their performances to their family and friends,” she said.

Mackareth praised the competition which is just in its second year and said it is a friendly competition with great awards.

“It was a fantastic four days. It is great to have another competition close to Prince Rupert for the dancers to perform in,” she said.

Adjudicators presented competition scholarships and special awards at the final day gala, with Dance Academy of Prince Rupert receiving:

Senior Ultimate Dancer:

Taylor Jackson

Highest Mark Jazz Solo 19 & under:

Taylor Jackson

Highest Mark Modern Solo 19 & under:

Taylor Jackson

Highest Lyrical Solo 19 & under:

Taylor Jackson

Most Memorable Modern:

Taylor Jackson

TDC High Point Award:

Taylor Jackson

Highest Mark Modern Solo 19 & under:

Karlie Fudger

Highest Mark Contemporary Solo 19 & under:

Karlie Fudger

Highest Mark Acrobatic Solo 19 & under:

Karlie Fudger

Highest Mark Tap Solo 19 & under:

Karlie Fudger

Julian Hunt Photo Shoot Special Prize:

Karlie Fudger

Scholarship to Spectrum City Dance’s Chance to Dance:

Tallulah Mackereth

Highest Mark Lyrical Solo 15 & under:

Laura Fudger

Highest Mark Song & Dance Solo 19 & under:

Zoe McCoy

Acrobatic Group 18 & under Highest Mark Award:

You Better Run

Classical Ballet Small Group 18 & under High Mark Award:

Dust in the Wind

Lyrical Small Group 18 & under High Mark Award:

Bigger Than