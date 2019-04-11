Dance Academy’s Taylor Jackson to compete for Rio Tinto Alcan Scholarship

Taylor Jackson of the Prince Rupert Dance Academy has been chosen to compete for the Rio Tinto Alcan Scholarship as the Most Outstanding Intermediate Performer.
Jackson took honours in the dance section of the Pacific Northwest Music Festival, where she was selected to compete for the scholarship.
Taylor will compete for the Rio Tinto scholarship in Terrace this Friday, Apr. 12.
This prestigious award and Taylor’s chosen dance performance must stand out against all other disciplines at the festival, which includes vocal, speech arts, violin, piano, guitar, strings, woodwinds and brass.
If Taylor is chosen as the winner from all the various disciplines, she will be the recipient of a $500 scholarship.
gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com
