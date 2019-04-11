Dance Academy’s Taylor Jackson to compete for Rio Tinto Alcan Scholarship

Prince Rupert dancer took honours for most outstanding intermediate performer in Terrace

Taylor Jackson was selected for most outstanding intermediate performer in the dance section of the Pacific Northwest Music Festival (Submitted photo)

Taylor Jackson of the Prince Rupert Dance Academy has been chosen to compete for the Rio Tinto Alcan Scholarship as the Most Outstanding Intermediate Performer.

Jackson took honours in the dance section of the Pacific Northwest Music Festival, where she was selected to compete for the scholarship.

READ MORE: Jardim, Jackson big winners at 2017 B.C. Annual Dance Competition

Taylor will compete for the Rio Tinto scholarship in Terrace this Friday, Apr. 12.

This prestigious award and Taylor’s chosen dance performance must stand out against all other disciplines at the festival, which includes vocal, speech arts, violin, piano, guitar, strings, woodwinds and brass.

READ MORE: Rupert dancers clean up at Pacific Northwest Music Festival

If Taylor is chosen as the winner from all the various disciplines, she will be the recipient of a $500 scholarship.



gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter