Cook scores hat trick against Steelheads, Rampage go undefeated over weekend

The Prince Rupert Rampage dominated the Smithers Steelheads this past Sunday.

After Smithers opened up the scoring six minutes into the first period with a goal from Wade Masch the Rampage came back with a vengeance, responding with goals at seven and eight minutes.

The away team would add two more goals before the period was done.

Before the end of first, the Steelheads responded with a last-minute goal from Maulbie Hutchinson to bring the home team within two.

The Rampage would open up scoring in the second, with Josh Cook finding the back of the Steelheads net not thirty seconds into the period on their first shot on goal.

Later in the period Cook added another mark, bringing his total tally for the night to three and completing a natural hat-trick. Rampage player Graeme Lodge would net one more before the period was over to bring the score to 7-2 for the away team.

The Steelheads started the third strong, with Ethan Tucker netting his first of the game on an assist from Randall Groot less than four minutes into the period.

Steelheads Captain Randall Groot looks on at a puck which would bounce just short of a goal in the second period of their Jan. 5 match against the Prince Rupert Rampage. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Despite a strong third period effort by the home team the hole was just too big to dig themselves out of and the Rampage went on to win by a final score of 7-3.

The loss brings Smithers overall record to 3-8 for the season and puts the Rampage to a 9-2-1 record.

The boys will play back-to-back away games later this month in Quesnel and Williams Lake.

This Saturday the Rampage tied the Hazelton Wolverines 4-4.

