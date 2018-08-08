Competition heats up at Hot August Nites races

The pavement was almost as hot as the competition at the 2018 Hot August Nights drag racing event in Terrace. On August 5 and 6, the two-day event drew hot rods and even young competitors to the race track at the airport.
Sunday results:
Sportsman
1st – Nathan Mattern
2nd – Karri Nelson
3rd – Mark Barnett
Pro
1st – Randy Baker
2nd – Craig Baker
3rd – Tyler Morton
Super Pro
1st – Mike McNeice
2nd – Russ Gutknecht
3rd – Kham Shantz, Prince Rupert
Bike/sled
1st – Ben Rego
2nd – Laura Omera
3rd – Brent Mohr
Jr. Dragster
1st – Logan Calkins
2nd – Delaney Ribeiro
3rd – Shelby Peterson, Prince Rupert
JL’s Pro Street Outlaw $5,000
Dallas Wiebe
Runner up – Tom Burbee
Monday results:
Sportsman
1st – Tommaso Pius Francesco Ponzini, Prince Rupert
2nd – Larry Craig
3rd – Gabriel Simard
Pro
1st – Kory Mckay
2nd – Todd King
3rd – Nathan Mattern
Super Pro
1st – Clint Dalla Vecchia
2nd – Brodie Paul Soares
3rd – Kenny Brown
Bike/sled
1st – Ken McColl
2nd – Seth Harmer
3rd – Brent Mohr
Jr. Dragster
Shelby Peterson, Prince Rupert
