Shelby Peterson, from Prince Rupert, was named Junior Dragster at the 2018 Hot August Nites. (Ed Evans / The Northern View)

Competition heats up at Hot August Nites races

Drag racing held at Northwest Regional Terrace-Kitimat Airport over the August long weekend

The pavement was almost as hot as the competition at the 2018 Hot August Nights drag racing event in Terrace. On August 5 and 6, the two-day event drew hot rods and even young competitors to the race track at the airport.

Sunday results:

Sportsman

1st – Nathan Mattern

2nd – Karri Nelson

3rd – Mark Barnett

Pro

1st – Randy Baker

2nd – Craig Baker

3rd – Tyler Morton

Super Pro

1st – Mike McNeice

2nd – Russ Gutknecht

3rd – Kham Shantz, Prince Rupert

Bike/sled

1st – Ben Rego

2nd – Laura Omera

3rd – Brent Mohr

Jr. Dragster

1st – Logan Calkins

2nd – Delaney Ribeiro

3rd – Shelby Peterson, Prince Rupert

JL’s Pro Street Outlaw $5,000

Dallas Wiebe

Runner up – Tom Burbee

Monday results:

Sportsman

1st – Tommaso Pius Francesco Ponzini, Prince Rupert

2nd – Larry Craig

3rd – Gabriel Simard

Pro

1st – Kory Mckay

2nd – Todd King

3rd – Nathan Mattern

Super Pro

1st – Clint Dalla Vecchia

2nd – Brodie Paul Soares

3rd – Kenny Brown

Bike/sled

1st – Ken McColl

2nd – Seth Harmer

3rd – Brent Mohr

Jr. Dragster

Shelby Peterson, Prince Rupert

Kham Shantz took home third place for Super Pro at the 2018 Hot August Nites. (Ed Evans / The Northern View)

Kham Shantz of Prince Rupert placed third in Super Pro on Sunday, Aug. 5, at the 2018 Hot August Nites in Terrace. (Ed Evans / The Northern View)

Thomas Ponzini of Prince Rupert came first in the Sportsman category on Monday for the Hot August Nites competition in Terrace. (Ed Evans / The Northern View)

