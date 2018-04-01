Columbus Blue Jackets Ian Cole (23) checks Vancouver Canucks Brandon Sutter, right, during the second period in Vancouver on Saturday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

The NHL fined Sunday defenceman Ian Cole of the Columbus Blue Jackets US$5,000 for a dangerous trip.

Cole was fined the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement for tripping Vancouver forward Brandon Sutter in the second period of the Canucks’ 5-4 overtime win Saturday night.

Cole was assessed a minor tripping penalty on the play.

The money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Star prospect Thatcher Demko backstops Canucks to win over Columbus in his NHL debut
Next story
A killer drop shot

Just Posted

More than 45 elementary students experience skiing at Shames

Lax Kxeen and Port Edward elementary students hit the slopes on March 26

Heart of Our City: Derry Bott’s journey from pew to pulpit

The minister serves Prince Rupert in more ways than one

New halibut restrictions will start April 1

Fisheries and Oceans Canada released the restrictions on the recreational fishery for 2018

First game of Major Midget playoffs ends in a loss for Cariboo Cougars

Rupertite Brett Fudger should be proud of his game, coach Tyler Brough said

Vopak investigates terminal development on Ridley Island

Port of Prince Rupert says the project for liquid bulk cargoes is in the concept development stage

Easter Bunny leaves hundreds of eggs for the kids of Prince Rupert

On March 31, the annual Easter egg hunt at Mariners Park was over in a flash

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. girl wins dream vacation to review resort

Vernon’s Jayda Davis won trip for her and her family to Mexican resort; reviewed on YouTube

The thorny office politics of a shared fridge

Tale of missing fried rice sheds light on office politics and fridge etiquette

Teen trapped in Los Angles pipe for 12 hours

Rescuers managed to save the teen after he fell down a drainage pipe

Shambhala announces 2018 lineup

Claude VonStroke, Feed Me, Destructo on the list

B.C., Ottawa sign $4.1-billion transportation and infrastructure deal

More than half the money will fund transportation throughout the province

Rental home features mould and ‘rat poo’

Fraser Valley man horrified after viewing house for rent

The battle to exempt medicinal cannabis from excise taxes

Medical marijuana users set lobbying push on federal cannabis tax proposal

Most Read