Nathan Rochon talks after a 10-0 win over Nisga’a United in the Davis Cup in Terrace. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Coach Conversations: Nathan Rochon

Head coach of PRFC has helped guide team to most successful season ever

Nathan Rochon is the head coach of the PRFC women’s soccer team, serving in the role since the team’s inception two years ago. The squad saw its best season ever this year, winning the first three tournaments in their history, and just missing out on a fourth by finishing third at the Riverboat Days tournament.

We caught up with Rochon during the latest tournament in Terrace to get his thoughts on the banner year for PRFC.

