Dylan Lawrence tees off on hole 13 on Sunday. Lawrence’s low net score over the weekend would earn him Duffers Championship honours. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Club Championships and Duffers doled out during busy Prince Rupert golf weekend

Aina Pettersen repeats as women’s Duffers champ, while men’s tournaments go down to the wire

The Seniors’ Open wasn’t the only golf tournament taking place over the weekend – in fact there were six pieces of hardware to be handed out when all was said and done.

Rose and Brian Holkestad once again claimed the major titles, but Rose wasn’t done there. She also proved to be the class of all female competitors at the course during the two days of match play, which allowed her to double-up on hardware and walk away with the Club Championship for her top low gross total score of 26-over-par 166.

READ MORE: Holkestad’s hold off the competition at Seniors’ Open

The Duffers Championship – awarded to the golfer with the lowest net score after golf handicaps are taken into account – was contested between Holkestad’s group partners Aina Pettersen and Janet Sheppard. Both had kept close to Holkestad for most of the weekend, but after falling back in low gross competition they turned their sights to the Duffers, and each other.

A day out on the links offers much in the way of scenery, with a forest wall bordering much of the Prince Rupert Golf Course. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Pettersen plays with an 18 handicap, while Sheppard has a 17. Pettersen led all golfers with a 69 net after Saturday, while Sheppard wasn’t far off at 73. Sheppard came out swinging on Sunday determined to make up the gap, and when the final ball was sunk on 18 she had managed the lowest score of the tournament with a net of 66 to tie Pettersen at an adjusted score of 139, forcing a playoff.

Pettersen was able to re-group however, edging out Sheppard in extra holes to grab the Duffers title. Pettersen is making a habit of coming through in the extra frames – she claimed the Duffers Championship last year as well with a playoff win over Margaret Chan.

READ MORE: MVP of the Week: Iain Cullen

In the men’s Club Championship, Ian Robinson was in the zone on Saturday as he birdied hole two and never shot over four shots on any hole on his way to a two-under-par 68. Robinson followed this up with a one-under-par 69 on Sunday, earning him the victory with a total of three-under-par 137. Arlen Des Champ had the second lowest score at 144. Des Champ shot par the opening day to find himself just two strokes back of Robinson, but had a tough back nine on the second day to settle for second place.

Ian Robinson strokes a putt on the 12th green. Robinson’s low gross score won him the Club Championship. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Derek Ridgeway, also part of the lead group, approaches the green on hole 12. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Finally in the men’s Duffers, it was Dylan Lawrence who came away with the top adjusted score to secure victory. Lawrence actually found himself in fourth following Saturday’s opening round of net 66, but trailed low net leaders Robinson, Pierre LaFrance and Terry Kruger by just one stroke.

Dylan Lawrence lines up his putt on hole 12. The resulting trajectory worked, as he nailed a long putt for birdie. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Duffers Championship winner Dylan Lawrence, Club Championship winner Ian Robinson and Seniors’ Open winner Brian Holkestad are joined by golf pro Tyler Stene for the trophy ceremony. (Gavin McNeice photo)

As LaFrance and Kruger fell off the mark during Sunday’s action, Lawrence had the low round of the day with a net 63, after his handicap of five was taken into account. This allowed him to just edge out playing partner Robinson, as Lawrence finished with a low net total of 129 to Robinson’s 131.

“Ian’s very tough to take,” Lawrence said of his competition. “I knew I had him for a little bit, but he’s very tough to beat so I’m happy to give him a little bit of a run.”

