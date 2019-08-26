Civic Centre ready for puck drop

Rink has a fresh sheet of ice as hockey gets underway

New ice has been laid at the Civic Centre in anticipation of the upcoming hockey seasons. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Fresh ice is in at the Civic Centre, beckoning the start of the hockey season in Prince Rupert.

Work began on the rink last Monday, and will be completed today. The ice will be put to use right away, with the Lou Lemire Summer Hockey Skills Camp starting on Tuesday and running throughout the week.

Minor hockey is set to start in early September, followed by the Prince Rupert Rampage’s home opener against the Smithers Steelheads on Sep. 21.

READ MORE: Expansion newcomers bolster CIHL

READ MORE: Junior A hockey on the horizon for Prince Rupert player

(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter