New ice has been laid at the Civic Centre in anticipation of the upcoming hockey seasons. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Civic Centre ready for puck drop

Rink has a fresh sheet of ice as hockey gets underway

Fresh ice is in at the Civic Centre, beckoning the start of the hockey season in Prince Rupert.

Work began on the rink last Monday, and will be completed today. The ice will be put to use right away, with the Lou Lemire Summer Hockey Skills Camp starting on Tuesday and running throughout the week.

Minor hockey is set to start in early September, followed by the Prince Rupert Rampage’s home opener against the Smithers Steelheads on Sep. 21.

READ MORE: Expansion newcomers bolster CIHL

READ MORE: Junior A hockey on the horizon for Prince Rupert player

(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Daniel Coyle of Ireland wins horse jumping World Cup event held in B.C.

Just Posted

Canadian artists drawing inspiration from Kaien Island

Prince Rupert Community Arts Council and Cassiar Cannery announce first-ever Artists-in-Residence

Availability at Prince Rupert Golf Club cut in half

Greens aeration means closure for part of the course

Heart of Our City: Nobody is perfect, including parents

Sherry Beal has been giving and finding support at Prince Rupert’s North Coast Community Services

CityWest mistakenly overcharging customers on PST since 2013

Prince Rupert’s telecommunications company sent out notices to residents informing them of the error

VIDEO: Young actors shine at theatre festival

Harbourfest Theatre Youth Program performed at this year’s Udderfest

STORY AND VIDEO: Rupert runners blaze a trail

Kaien Trails holds inaugural TrailBlazer runs

WEB POLL: Do you agree or disagree with the council of Port Edward’s decision to deny financial assistance for the feral cats?

A resident asked council for $2,400 to spay, neuter, and care for three feral cats in a colony of 20

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

New charge recommended for B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley

Parole board says Hopley should be criminally charged with failing to comply with supervision orders

Eight-week-old puppy in B.C. gets head stuck in fence

Vet calls it a ‘freak accident’ no one could have seen coming

Groups fight to protect historic B.C. graveyard, buried in garbage

About 83 people, including the daughter of Fernie’s first mayor, are buried in the overgrown cemetery

Mitigating stress while being a search and rescue volunteer

The CISM program helps members dealing with stress, says SAR volunteer

Father of suspected B.C. killer seeks access to video taken before son’s death

Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before Bryer Schmegelsky was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot

Most Read