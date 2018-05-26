Tyler Ostrom shakes hand with Kurtis Bond at the end of game two between the Rampage and Williams Lake on Feb. 3 (Matthew Allen / The Northern View) Tyler Ostrom shakes hand with Kurtis Bond at the end of game two between the Rampage and Williams Lake on Feb. 3 (File photo)

Four teams committed to 2018-2019 CIHL season

The league still waiting for Kitimat Ice Demons to confirm team

After a successful 2017-2018 season, the Central Interior Hockey League (CIHL) is on track to return to the ice in the Fall, but is still waiting for committment from one of last year’s teams.

CIHL president Ron German said representatives from all five teams — including Prince Rupert, Terrace, Kitimat, Quesnel and Williams Lake — were all present at the league’s annual AGM on May 12, where prospects for each team was discussed.

While the Prince Rupert Rampage, Terrace River Kings, Quesnel Kangaroos and Williams Lake Stampeders have all confirmed they will be returning next season, German said the Kitimat Ice Demons are still looking for players to complete its roster.

Despite the delay, German is hopeful there are enough players in the league available who would be available to play for the Ice Demons and keep the league’s team total at five.

“There are players from other teams like Terrace who may have more opportunity to play for other teams, so we’re hoping they figure it out,” he said.

If Kitimat doesn not return it will be the second team the CIHL has lost in the past two seasons. The Smithers Steelheads withdrew from the league last year, saying they simply did not have enough players.

READ MORE: CIHL prepares to shrink next season

German said if Kitimat is unable to put together a team, the league will continue in 2018-2019 with four teams. However, he repeated he is hopeful the Ice Demons will form a team, and the overall prospects of the league are positive.

“Other than that, the numbers look pretty good,” he said. “I think financially everyone is looking pretty good,and I’m pretty positive and have a good feeling about the upcoming season.”

Successful Rampage season

In Prince Rupert, German said attendance for the Rampage improved gradually after a slow start, which he attributed to the strong form the team found towards the end of the season. The Rampage finished with a 9-3-1-3 record, good for 22 points and a tie for first place with the eventual champion Terrace River Kings.

“As you start winning games, the attendance improves and as attendance went up, the players gained more confidence,” he said. “Winning helps everyone.”

Overall, German said he is excited both about the league and every team’s ability to put a good product on the ice.

“It’ll be good, entertaining hockey as usual and everyone feels good about their team,” he said.

READ MORE: Rampaging towards the playoffs


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C.’s Ryan Craig, Vegas Golden Knights chase history

Just Posted

Heart of Our City: Louisa Smith finds home within

After surviving residential school, Louisa Smith became a counsellor to help others through trauma

Four teams committed to 2018-2019 CIHL season

The league still waiting for Kitimat Ice Demons to confirm team

Killer Joe coming to the Rooney Theatre

Prince Rupert’s Harbour Theatre will present the dark comedy on June 1 and 2

Rupert hockey player wins Canada Cup West on Northwest team

Maddy Niesh helped the Northern Wolfpack claim its second straight cup

Northern resident killer whale numbers reach record high

Population numbers have more than doubled since the 1970s

MVP Of The Week: Synchronizing the Rainbow Warriors dragon boat

Lead paddler, Leeanda Wahl, is from Digby Island established a rhythm and camaraderie on the dragon boat team

Giant beer tanks arrive in new B.C. home city

Molson Coors tanks finish river journey and move to overland trip in Chilliwack

VIDEO: Pipeline supporters rally across B.C.

Five simultaneous events organized by month-old Suits and Boots lobby group

VIDEO: B.C. woman praises burn fund after boat explosion in 1978

White Rock woman was 16 years old when she was left with second- and third-degree burns

B.C.’s Ryan Craig, Vegas Golden Knights chase history

Local product behind bench for expansion team’s incredible championship run

CP rail workers give strike notice

Employees could walk out as early as Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT

BC RCMP renew call for info on girl who went missing 35 years ago

Plea sparked by National Missing Child Day

Suspected scammer attempts to use Black Press newspaper to dupe woman

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre offers tips after Langley resident received suspicious call

Vote points to abortion being legalized in Ireland

Voters asked whether to keep or repeal Eighth Amendment to Roman Catholic Ireland’s Constitution

Most Read