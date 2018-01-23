CHSS senior girls go 1-1 in Terrace

Team gave strong effort despite taking only seven players on the trip

The Charles Hays Secondary School senior girls basketball team went 1-1 in Terrace over the weekend. (File photo)

The Charles Hays Secondary School senior girls basketball team went 1-1 on the road during a play day in Terrace on Jan. 20. The Rainmakers are looking to improve key parts of the their game as zones approach.

READ MORE: Senior girls place second in Vanderhoof

In their first game against Bulkley Valley Secondary, the team won 58-27 despite a slow start in which they only led 4-0 after the first quarter and a 14-8 lead at the end of the first half. Head coach Anna Ashley said good communication and boxing out were key to the team taking control of the game in the second half, where the Rainmakers outscored Bulkley Valley 19-8 in the third quarter and 21-11 in the fourth to pull away.

In the team’s second game, Ashley said the Rainmakers played excellent defence and showed increasing poise against the full court, man-to-man pressure that has caused them issues in the past. Despite their improved play, late foul trouble cost the team two of its starters in the closing moments of the game, and they lost 51-44.

READ MORE: Senior girls go 2-1 in Smithers

“I’m very proud of how they did,” Ashley said. “Everyone stepped up.”

Ashley said she is optimistic about the team as zones approach, but added that they need to continue improving their defence, work on protecting the ball under pressure and emphasize attacking the basket more aggressively on offence.



matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter