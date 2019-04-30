Charles Hays Secondary School Rugby team travel to Abbotsford

Charles Hays Secondary School Rugby team (Submitted Photo)

It was a busy few days for the Charles Hays Secondary School rugby team who travelled to Abbotsford over the Easter weekend.

The team was taking part in a small clinic put on by Cam Wilton and Jordan Sandover-Best of the Celtic Barbarians North American Rugby touring squad. Also attending the clinic were the Yale secondary rugby teams from Abbotsford.

The members ran through various training drills by coaches at the clinic and was concluded by the Barbarians coaches recognizing some of the stand-out attendees, one being Max Deutschlander from the CHSS team.

Deutschlander was recognized for his great rugby skills while also being one of the youngest attendees.

On Friday, April 26, the CHSS team put their new skills to the test and played the Yale secondary teams on their field.

The first game was a junior match in which the Rupert squad lost to a more seasoned Yale team who had played many more games together than their Prince Rupert counterparts.

Stand out players from this game included Jake Morse, Owen Vick, Gryphon King and Ronin Lomba who was awarded a ‘Man of the match’ game ball.

The seniors game went the opposite way with the Prince Rupert team in control of the match with Yale Seniors. Coach Cody Curry commented that his team played some of the best rugby he had ever seen.

“As a coach, I was very pleased to see the boys play so cohesively,” Curry said. “Standouts from this game included Maher Atyah, Mason Dileta, Kohen Chan and man of the match awarded to Josh Wickett.”

After the games, the Yale squad hosted a barbecue for the teams.

To end the activity-filled weekend, on Saturday the CHSS team watched the men’s premier semifinal game at the University of British Columbia (UBC) where the UBC Ravens play against the UBC Thunderbirds.

Next Thursday CHSS will play a home series with Terrace on the Pattulo field.

Kickoff will be at 5 p.m.


Cam Wilton coaches the CHSS Rugby at the clinic hosted by (CHSS Twitter Photo)

Jordan Sandover-Best with Ryan Vick of CHSS rugby team (Submitted photo)

Cam Wilton, Max Deutschlander and Jordan Sandover-Best. Max Deutschlander was the youngest player at the event to be recognized by Rugby Canada (Submitted Photo)

