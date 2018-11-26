Charles Hays’ Liam McChesney. (John Morrow / Black Press)

Charles Hays Rainmakers ready for new season.

The Charles Hays Rainmakers senior boys basketball team look forward to their upcoming season.

The Charles Hays Rainmakers senior boys basketball team is gearing up for another season.

The Rainmakers won last year’s season before losing out in the quarterfinals of provincials.

Head coach Ryan Bishop has high hopes and championship aspiration as his team prepares its title defence.

“This year the expectation is to get to the final four, and once you get to the final four anything can happen. Realistically we have a really good shot to get there, and repeat as champions.”

The team is strong at all positions but is led by towering forward Liam McChesney, the Grade 12 student who just signed with United States college team Utah State earlier in the month and will be one of many players coach Bishop hopes to lean on.

READ MORE: Rainmaker Liam McChesney commits to Utah State University

“Obviously the big standout is Liam McChesney, Kai Leighton is another one, he can spread the floor and has great range,” Bishop said while noting the overall prowess and depth of his squad.

“We’re a bigger team and we’re a stronger team, there are so many positives to say right now just looking at the roster, all the positions we have we are solid one through five.”

The high praises for his young squad didn’t stop there, Bishop says his team makes it fun for him to go to the gym.

“We’ve got a lot of gym rats, guys who just love the game, so it’s nice as a coach when you can get fired up to come to practice.”

Bishop looks forward to the upcoming season and sees the only challenge is being how is able to spread the wealth.

“The biggest challenge will be what rotations work best and the division of minutes,” Bishop said.

The Rainmakers first competition is Saturday, Dec. 1 in a tournament in Caledonia.

READ MORE: Rainmakers fall in provincial quarterfinals


nick.laws@thenorthernview.com
