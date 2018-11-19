Charles Hays Junior girls come up short at zones

Prince Rupert’s junior girls prepare for next years tournament after losing out at this year’s zones

Volleyball zones tournaments were held across the North Coast this past weekend.

Prince Rupert had three of its team enter play. The senior girls, junior girls and junior boys team all played over the weekend with varying levels of success.

The junior girls’ team travelled to Hazelton for the tournament, where they faced experienced tough opponents in Caledonia, Hazelton and Smithers Ebenezer Canadian Reformed School.

It was a growing year, and coach Paula Picard expected it to be a tough lesson.

“Definitely a growing year for us, only three returning players, but the girls have definitely improved exponentially,” said Picard.

Their first matchup was against Caledonia, where Rupert dropped both games by scores 25-11 and 25-14. The next matchup was against Hazelton where they fell 25-11 and 25-15.

READ MORE: Junior Girls Rainmakers gear up for volleyball zones

The team’s tournament ended after Smithers Ebenezer Canadian Reformed School handed them their third loss.

Despite not playing up to their potential, the girls and coach both expect to be back and stronger next year.

“I’m really looking forward to next year, we have got a good base for next years tournament,” Picard said.

The senior girl’s team fared better than their junior counterparts, finishing second in their tournament.

The senior girls’ team lost to Caledonia in the final game of the tournament.

READ MORE: Junior Rainmakers show improvement in volleyball play day


