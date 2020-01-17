Charles Hays fly to victory at Prince George Condor Classic

Junior Rainmakers soared through first two games to set up a dramatic final

The Charles Hays Junior Boys Rainmakers scored a thrilling overtime victory in Prince George last weekend to win the Duchess Park Condor Classic Tournament.

The Rainmakers first game saw them matched up against the local Cedars Christian School. The game was never in doubt for the visiting team as they rolled to a 74-24 victory. Kole Jones received player of the game honours for his game high 16 points, while Darren Budskin chipped in big as well with 14 points.

Next up for the Rainmakers was a game against North Peace Secondary School from Fort St. John. Again defence was on display as Charles Hays held their opponent to minimal points in a 50-22 win. Kole Jones equalled the points total of the entire North Peace team to earn back to back player of the game nods, while Kade Jones added eight points.

This set up a final against Prince George Secondary School, which after a long high-scoring battle needed overtime for a resolution. The Rainmakers, who had dropped a close decision in the final of the Prince George Polars Tournament last month, would not be denied again as they managed one more basket than PGSS for an 81-78 win.

For the third straight game Kole Jones was the high scorer, saving his best performance for the biggest game by dropping 36 points. Kade Jones added 14, while Ryver Bryant was named player of the game.

Kole Jones was recognized as the tournament MVP for his offensive impact over the three games. Alex Nguyen was selected as a tournament All-Star for his defensive efforts and playmaking decisions.

Next up for the Junior Rainmakers is a road game in Terrace against Caledonia Secondary on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter

