The Prince Rupert Rampage host their first game of the season against the Kitimat Ice Demons on Oct. 6. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Changes coming at Rampage games this season

Beer will be available at home games and City West will not broadcast games in 2018-2019 season

As the 2018-2019 Central Interior Hockey League season approaches, fans of the Prince Rupert Rampage have a few changes to look forward to as the team hopes to improve the live experience at home games.

Beer to be served at games

The first major change coming this season is that beer will now be available during games, and spectators will be allowed to drink while in the stands.

READ MORE: Rampage season schedule set

“It is a “whole licence” which is like the Canucks games,” said Rampage vice-president Terena Stegavig in a text message. “You can sit with your kid and have a beer, not a bunch of drinks roped off in one section.

“We are committed to keeping this 100 per cent for the kids.”

Team president Travis McNeice said that the Rampage are the last team in the CIHL to serve beer during games, and the hope is that doing so will help boost attendance and add to the overall enjoyment at games.

“Everyone always knows that people would go into the parking lot for beers, and we’re trying to keep that in house as far as safety goes and convenience,” he said.

McNeice said there would also be increased police presence and security at games, and added that continued beer service would be dependent on there being no intoxication or alcohol related incidents at games. He said if there are any such issues, the service will be immediately taken away.

“I just hope the people of Prince Rupert come out and enjoy a good night and cheer on their team,” he said.

No broadcast games for the season

The second major change will be that the Rampage will not have their games broadcast by City West this year.

Chris Armstrong, communications manager for City West, said it was difficult for the company to bring their broadcast team from Kitimat to Prince Rupert for games due to the heavy snow storms experienced in the region last winter.

Armstrong said the logistics and safety challenges of bringing a crew to games were to high to continue this year.

“Internally we decided it may not be the best idea this year,” he said.

McNeice said the team was also concerned about the effect that live broadcasts were having on attendance at games. Last year, the Rampage saw all time lows in attendance even though they finished second overall in the CIHL.

READ MORE: Rampage attendance reaches record low

“It’s a business that we’ve got to run and we’ve got to keep people coming through the gate to keep players on the ice,” he said.

Armstrong declined to comment on the impact of City West broadcasts on attendance.

Despite low turnout last year, McNeice said he was confident that more people will come to games as long as there is a good product on the ice.

“I think that Prince Rupert is the most giving community that there is,” he said. “Once they see that we’re trying to put our best team on the ice, they’re going to try and support us even more.”


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Equestrian vaulters shine at B.C. championships

Just Posted

Changes coming at Rampage games this season

Beer will be available at home games and City West will not broadcast games in 2018-2019 season

Heart of Our City: By the beat of Devon Clifton’s drum

Clifton began Prince Rupert’s Big Northern Lights dancing group in 2010

WEB POLL: Are you confident the seafood you purchase is labelled properly?

Nearly half of the seafood sold in Canada is mislabelled according to an Oceana study

Rampage season schedule set

The Rampage face the Kitimat Ice Demons in their first home game Oct. 6

MVP of the Week: A cop riding for cancer

Prince Rupert RCMP officer Devon Gerrits is training for his first Tour de North Cops for Cancer

This Week Podcast — Episode 100

Tyler, Kim and Joey are back for the centennial episode on Prince Rupert community news

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

VIDEO: Fire torches home at B.C. tent city

Saanich’s Camp Namegans residents able to extinguish fire crews arrived, no injuries reported

Missing 7-year-old Saskatchewan boy’s body found on beach, uncle says

Greagan Geldenhuys last seen Aug. 24 with mom near Fort Qu’Appelle. Mother’s body found following day

VIDEO: Equestrian vaulters shine at B.C. championships

Chilliwack club hosts province-wide competition

Shovel Lake wildfire in northwest B.C. not expected to grow further

One of the province’s largest fires was hit with scattered showers overnight

VIDEO: Families, first responders honoured at Swissair 20th anniversary service

Swissair Flight 111 crashed into Nova Scotian waters on Sept. 2, 1998, leaving no survivors

Leaving Blue Jays is ‘difficult to the extreme,’ Donaldson says

The 2015 AL MVP was traded to the Cleveland Indians for a player to be named later

Bear climbs inside B.C. family’s van with boy still inside

Aggressive or threatening bears can be reported at the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277

Most Read