A football with the new CFL logo sits on a chair during a press conference in Winnipeg, Friday, November 27, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

CFL to remember children, families impacted by Canadian residential schools tragedy

Officials working the games will wear orange pins in recognition of the Every Child Matters

The CFL will acknowledge the children and families victimized by Canada’s residential schools system during the opening week of the ‘21 season.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Saskatchewan Roughriders, Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks will all acknowledge the tragedy as they host home games Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Officials working the games will wear orange pins in recognition of the Every Child Matters movement.

This initiative is being led by CFL field judge Brian Chrupalo, an Indigenous police officer in Winnipeg and President of the Canadian Professional Football Officials Association.

TSN and the CFL also plan to virtually place the Every Child Matters logo on fields during games.

“The suffering of these families — and the trauma each discovery triggers for Indigenous people across the country — reminds us all that Canada’s story includes racism, colonialism and extreme cruelty,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement.

“Our clubs, working with Indigenous communities, want to acknowledge the pain and injustice imposed upon First Nations, Métis and Inuit and recognize that there is much more to be done.”

CFL clubs are also planning acknowledgments to take place closer to Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a federal statutory holiday created to provide an opportunity to commemorate and recognize the legacy of residential schools.

The CFL kicks off the ‘21 season in Winnipeg with the Blue Bombers hosting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The league didn’t play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: After long delay due to global pandemic, CFL finally set to resume playing football

CFLFootballIndigenousresidential schools

Previous story
VIDEO: Game time changed for Olympic women’s soccer final between Canada and Sweden

Just Posted

Vessels congregate in the Prince Rupert Harbour for the memorial of tugboat captain Troy Pearson. Skeena Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach said on July 31, marine and tugboat workers need tougher safety regulations so they can return home safely at the end of each shift. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
MP Bachrach raises marine safety regulation issues

Regan Yee (1417) of South Hazelton jumps the barrier and water pit in the Women’s 3000m Steeplechase during Athletics competition at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan Aug. 1. Daniel Lea/CSM}
Prince Rupert steeplechaser out of final at Tokyo Olympics

John Roper stepped into his new role as general manager of the Lester Centre of the Arts on July 15. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Lester Centre has a new leading man

Nathan Legault associate pastor of Prince Rupert Fellowship Baptist Church was fired July 24, following an investigation into online activities with underage girls. (Photo: N. Legault Facebook)
Prince Rupert Fellowship Baptist Church associate pastor fired following investigation into online activities with underage girls