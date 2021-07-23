This Jan. 6, 2019, file photo shows Arizona Coyotes defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

This Jan. 6, 2019, file photo shows Arizona Coyotes defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

Canucks send No. 9 pick to Coyotes, receive Ekman-Larsson, Garland in blockbuster deal

Trade also includes Vancouver forwards Jay Beagle, Loui Eriksson and Antoine Roussel

The Vancouver Canucks have dealt their first-round pick in Friday’s draft to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for right-winger Conor Garland and defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

The trade also includes Vancouver forwards Jay Beagle, Loui Eriksson and Antoine Roussel, the Canucks’ second-round pick in 2022 and its seventh-round pick in 2023.

Garland, 25, had 29 points (12 goals, 27 assists) in 49 games with the Coyotes last season while the 30-year-old Ekman-Larsson put up 24 points (three goals, 21 assists) in 46 appearances.

The trade will see the two clubs swap some big salaries. Ekman-Larsson has six-years left on his deal with an annual cap hit of US$8.25 million, while Beagle, Eriksson and Roussel will combine for a cap hit of US$12 million next season.

Arizona lost its first round pick in this year’s draft when the NHL sanctioned the team for violating the league’s combine testing policy in 2020.

READ MORE: NHL prepares for second straight virtual entry draft

The Canucks have lots of work left to do as the draft continues Saturday with the second round. Vancouver still holds the No. 41, 137, 140, 169, 178 and 201 picks this year.

It’s the second year in a row that the Canucks won’t have a first-round pick. Last year, Vancouver’s first selection came in the third round when it took Finnish defenceman Joni Jurmo 82nd overall.

Earlier this week, Vancouver dealt its third-round selection (No. 73) to the Dallas Stars in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson ahead of the expansion draft roster freeze last week.

The club was handed the ninth pick after finishing the pandemic-condensed season last in the all-Canadian North Division with a 23-29-4 record.

It was a tough campaign for Vancouver, which suffered a COVID-19 outbreak in late March that saw 21 players and four coaching staff test positive for the virus.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanucksNHLVancouver

Previous story
NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

Just Posted

Owen Haugrud is all smiles at the pink sea star in the interactive tank at the North Coast Ecology Centre pop-up aquarium on July 22. The temporary education centre is open until Aug. 15. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Pop-up aquarium opens in Prince Rupert with sea level at eye level

City Manager Bob Long is retiring on Dec. 1, from City Hall after eight years of leading as CAO, and a forty-year career in local government, Mayor Lee Brain announced, on July 21. (Photo: L. Brain supplied)
City manager to retire after forty-year career

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada identified snow as a contributing factor in an incident at the Northwest Regional Airport Jan 31, 2020 that resulted in the collapse of a WestJet aircraft’s nose landing gear. (Northwest Regional Airport/Transportation Safety Board of Canada)
Snowy conditions the main factor in landing gear collapse at Terrace airport: TSB

Unifor Local 2301 members have commenced a work stoppage starting July 24 at 12:01 a.m. (Rio Tinto photo)
Unifor Local 2301 set to commence strike