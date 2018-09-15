Cannery Road Race returns with a bang

Race winners Luke Block (first place 5k), Connor Block (first place 10k), Michael Jordan (first place half-marathon), Adrienne Kaul (first place 10k), Erin Mutrie (first place half-marathon) and Lynette Lombard (first place 5k). (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The 2018 running season came to a successful end on Sept. 15 as the Northern View hosted the 13th annual Cannery Road Race at the North Pacific Cannery after a one year break in 2017.

“Being able to put this event on again after it was cancelled last year makes me really happy,” said event organizer Shannon Lough. “A lot of us don’t always come out to Port Edward so this is an excuse to come out and enjoy the cannery and the facilities out here.”

Approximately 150 runners were treated to perfect, sunny running conditions along the race’s stunning course that ran along the North Pacific Cannery, the Skeena River, Lelu Island and through Port Edward.

Michael Jordan of Smithers won the men’s half-marathon with a time of 1:20:39 while Prince Rupert’s Erin Mutrie was first in the event for the women with a time of 1:40:30.

In the 10k run, Adrienne Kaul was the top female finisher with a time of 38:47. On the men’s side, Terrace’s Connor Block came first with a time of 1:33:11.

Finally in the 5k run, Luke Block came first with a time of 20:19 while Lynette Lombard was the first place finisher for the women with a time of 26:37.

Lough said the race was made better by the contingent of runners who traveled from Smithers and Terrace to compete.

“That was great to bring so many out of town runners and it’s nice to show off what we have,” she said. “I think that’s what this was for a lot of us Rupert Runners.”

While the adults put on a great show, Lough said the highlight of the day for her was watching the start of the kids 1-kilometre race. Approximately 50 young runners lined up at the race’s start line in their yellow shirts (an all-time high for the race) and stampeded down the course together when given the signal to go.

“They just looked like a bunch of bumblebees running down the road,” she said with a laugh.

After the race, the runners and their families were treated to a barbecue lunch and prize draw before heading home. Lough took time thank the sponsors and volunteers who helped to make the event a success.

“There were so many moving parts, and we couldn’t have done it without them,” she said.

