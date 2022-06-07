Team Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates with her gold medal after defeating the United States in women's hockey gold medal game action at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. The National Hockey League club announced Tuesday that Poulin, a four-time Olympic medallist with Canada’s national women’s hockey team, is joining the team as a part-time player development consultant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Canadiens hire Olympic hero Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant

Women’s hockey star will hold the job while continuing to play with Canada’s national team

Canadian Olympian Marie-Philip Poulin has scored a front-office position with the Montreal Canadiens.

The National Hockey League club announced Tuesday that Poulin, a four-time Olympic medallist with Canada’s national women’s hockey team, is joining the team as a part-time player development consultant.

“Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players,” Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said in a statement. “Her knowledge, leadership and vision of the game certainly make the Canadiens a better organization.”

The Canadiens say Poulin will be called upon to join the players on the ice and in video sessions to work on their individual and collective skills.

The 31-year-old Poulin will hold the job while continuing to play with Canada’s national team.

“She is the best in her field, and her accomplishments will help us build a winning culture within the Canadiens,” team owner Geoff Molson said in a statement. “Her arrival is another step towards achieving the diversity that we want to establish within our organization.”

Poulin has won 15 medals in international competitions, including three gold medals at the Olympics, where she became the first hockey player to score a goal in four straight finals.

She scored the gold-medal winnings goals for Canada at the 2010 Vancouver Games, 2014 Sochi Games and 2022 Beijing Games in February.

Poulin tallied two goals and an assist in Canada’s 3-2 win over the United States in the Beijing final.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Golden moment: Canada beats U.S. 3-2 to capture women’s hockey Olympic crown

Previous story
Lehkonen nets OT winner as Avs sweep aside Oilers and reach Stanley Cup final
Next story
Canada men back at practice after meeting with soccer federation

Just Posted

The RCMP arrested, and subsequently released, two more opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline for setting up a blockade near the construction site in Houston on Monday morning, Nov. 29. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint/ Facebook)
Crown proceeds with criminal charges against 15 Coastal GasLink pipeline opponents

Chad Day (left), president of the Tahltan Central Government visits a mining project in Northwest B.C. (File photo)
B.C., Tahltan sign historic agreement on gold and silver mine

Bulkley River (left) and the Telkwa River (right) meet in Telkwa, increasing the river flow. High water advisories have been issued for the weekend (June 3-5) warning people to stay clear of the rivers and their banks. (Deb Meissner photo)
Evacuations, local state of emergency in northwest B.C., as flood risk rises

Griffin Toye-Oesch is a rock star rising at the Ring System Studio Rock Stock held on May 28 at the Prince Rupert Lester Centre. See story of the fundraising concert on page 13.
Rock Stock raises just under $5K in Prince Rupert