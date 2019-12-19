Canadians won’t be able to see U.S.-based Super Bowl ads, Supreme Court rules

Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue

The Supreme Court has overturned a decision that allowed viewers to see keenly anticipated American commercials during the Super Bowl broadcast.

Bell Canada’s media division secured an exclusive licence from the NFL in 2013 to broadcast the Super Bowl in Canada and sold ad time to Canadian businesses to be inserted into the program on both Canadian and American stations.

The practice denied Canadian viewers a chance to see entertaining U.S. commercials that often generated as big a buzz as the football game.

In 2016, the federal broadcast regulator decided that in the case of the Super Bowl, the usual practice of substituting Canadian ads for U.S. ones on American channels available in Canada was not in the public interest.

Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue, prompting an appeal from the broadcaster and the NFL.

The Federal Court of Appeal rejected the challenge, saying Parliament intended the regulator to decide how best to balance competing policy objectives related to broadcasting in Canada.

ALSO READ: Carrie Bradshaw, ‘The Dude’ to star in Super Bowl commercial

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rainmakers start defence of home court with a splash

Just Posted

Rainmakers start defence of home court with a splash

The rain was coming down outside and on the court as Charles Hays ran over Caledonia

Blue Knuckle Derby hoping to break 2019 record

Prince Rupert’s 27th annual Lions Memorial Blue Knuckle Fishing Derby a week away

Prince Rupert students spend a day in someone else’s chair

Northern Adapted Sports Association visited PRMS and the elementary schools

Charles Hays Rainmakers reschedule, Jim Ciccone Memorial Rainmaker Alumni Tourney underway

Rainmakers senior boys wait for season to get underway following Kermodes cancellation

River Kings double up the Rampage to take back first place

Terrace peppers Prince Rupert net in rebound victory over rivals

WATCH: Charles Hays Secondary students switch it up at Freaky Friday

CHSS put on their annual musical at the Lester Centre of the Arts

WEB POLL: Will you be making a New Year’s resolution?

Let us know what you plan to do once the clock strikes midnight!

Victoria father who murdered his two daughters to be sentenced today

Andrew Berry murdered Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Canadians won’t be able to see U.S.-based Super Bowl ads, Supreme Court rules

Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue

Legalizing hard drugs not a ‘panacea’ to opioids crisis, Trudeau says

Besides the thousands who have died, thousands more have been hospitalized or treated by paramedics

B.C. labour minister ‘disappointed’ as talks collapse again in forestry strike

Western Forest Products says no future mediation dates are scheduled

President Donald Trump impeached by U.S. House on two charges

The historic vote split along party lines,

VIDEO: Environment Canada’s Top 10 weather events of 2019

Remember the one that dumped a ton of rain and destroyed Halloween?

Health care industry is a prized target, experts say in wake of LifeLabs hack

Hackers accessed personal information of up to 15 million customers, almost all in Ontario and B.C.

Most Read