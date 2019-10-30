Canada forward Natalie Spooner (24) tries to control the puck in front of United States goalie Katie Burt (41) during first period National Women’s Team Rivalry Series hockey in Toronto on Thursday, February 14, 2019. The Canadian women’s hockey team will host the United States in Moncton, N.B., Victoria and Vancouver this winter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canadian women’s hockey team to play U.S. in Moncton, Victoria and Vancouver

Games set for Feb. 3 in Victoria followed by a Feb. 5 date in Vancouver’s Rogers Arena

The Canadian women’s hockey team will host the United States in Moncton, N.B., Victoria and Vancouver this winter.

The Rivalry Series between the two countries has been expanded from its inaugural three games in February to five in 2019-20.

The series opens Dec. 14 in Hartford, Conn., before heading to Moncton on Dec. 17.

The circuit resumes Feb. 3 in Victoria followed by a Feb. 5 date in Vancouver’s Rogers Arena before concluding Feb. 8 in Anaheim.

ALSO READ: New female hockey teams fill a need

Canada took the first Rivalry Series against the U.S., rebounding from a 1-0 loss in London, Ont., with 4-3 and 2-0 victories in Toronto and Detroit, respectively.

The two countries are also playing exhibition games against each other Nov. 8 and Nov. 10 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa., as part of a joint camp.

Both Hockey Canada and USA Hockey are trying to backfill the schedules of their national women’s teams with more competition because of the shuttering of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League and the refusal of most of their players to join the U.S.-based NWHL.

The annual international Four Nations Cup in November involving Canada, the U.S., Sweden and Finland was cancelled this year because the host Swedish women’s team is in a dispute with its federation.

Canada is the host team of the 2020 women’s world hockey championship March 31 to April 10 in Halifax and Truro, N.S.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
MVP of the Week: Barton Hughes
Next story
PHOTOS: Vancouver Olympics torch relay started 10 years ago today

Just Posted

MVP of the Week: Barton Hughes

It would be hard to find a youth sport this volunteer is not involved with

Chinese LNG distributor proposes LNG processing facility in Terrace

Project to be located within the Skeena Industrial Development Park near airport

Place your bids: Art auction returns to Ice House Gallery

Annual scholarship fundraiser held to assist a promising local arts student

Some 3,000 CN Rail unionized workers threaten national strike

With 72 hours’ notice, the unionized workers could begin a strike on Nov. 19

‘Out of the red for B.C. ed,’ demands Prince Rupert teachers’ union

Prince Rupert District Teachers’ Union rallied outside MLA Jennifer Rice’s office to… Continue reading

Heart of Our City: It was a “bon voyage” for Aidan Murphy-Morven

Murphy-Morven, a Charles Hays Secondary student, was bit by the travel bug

WEB POLL: Do you think the west separating from Canada is a real possibility?

Take our online reader poll:

PHOTOS: Vancouver Olympics torch relay started 10 years ago today

Starting on Oct. 30, 2009, the Olympic flame traversed Canada for 106 days straight

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

Should Halloween be permanently moved to Saturday?

About 40 per cent of Canadians surveyed says they agree while 43 per cent say no

Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

‘The climate movement does not need any more prizes,’ Thunberg says

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

Most Read