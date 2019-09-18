Canadian ice dancing stars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have announced their retirement. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

The pair thank fans for their support in an emotional message

Canadian ice dancing stars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir say they are “stepping away” from the sport.

Their retirement was revealed late Tuesday night in a video message posted on their separate Twitter accounts.

The pair is shown skating around on ice, Moir holding a cellphone camera, as they thank fans for their support in an emotional message.

“After 22 years, it feels like the right time to step away from the sport,” Virtue said. “This is so personal and emotional for both of us. We’re just so grateful. How lucky are we really that we got to share all of this together and with all of you?”

Virtue, from London, Ont., and Moir, from Ilderton, Ont., were expected to retire following a gold-medal performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018, but had not made an official announcement until Tuesday.

The pair is currently preparing for a Canada-wide Rock the Rink Tour that begins in Abbotsford on Oct. 5 and ends Nov. 23 in St. John’s, N.L.

READ MORE: Olympic champions Virtue and Moir announce rock-themed ice show

Their 2018 gold was their fifth Olympic medal. They also won gold in ice dancing at the Vancouver Games in 2010, silver in Sochi in 2014, and one gold and one silver in the team figure skating event in Pyeongchang and Sochi, respectively.

Virtue, 30, and Moir, 32, have been ice dancing partners for 22 years.

“Twenty-two years and it’s been — I can’t put that into words,” Moir said in the video. “I’m not going to be emotional, this is my first selfie video ever and I’m not going to cry in it.”

Virtue and Moir became household names after capturing Olympic gold on home soil in 2010 and have been melting hearts ever since. They garnered even more attentions during their final Olympic appearance in 2018, with fans swooning over their on-ice chemistry.

They performed alongside other Canadian skaters on a Stars on Ice Tour exhibition tour last spring, but haven’t competed since Pyeongchang.

READ MORE: Ice dancers Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir named team of the year

Virtue said the future of Canadian ice dancing is bright, despite their departure.

“We’re in such good hands in Canada,” she said. “The next generation of skaters is going to blaze new trails, break all of our records and we can’t wait to cheer them on.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sutter nets a pair, Canucks double Oilers 4-2

Just Posted

Mayors Brain and Bjorndal weigh-in on UBCM priorities

Prince Rupert and Port Edward mayors will be heading to Vancouver to lobby for their municipal needs

Club Championships and Duffers doled out during busy Prince Rupert golf weekend

Aina Pettersen repeats as women’s Duffers champ, while men’s tournaments go down to the wire

Food drive needs donations from Prince Rupert and Port Edward this weekend

With 30 families volunteering this Thanksgiving, the food drive can cover both municipalities

The Northern View Cannery Road Race: Photos and video

The Northern View’s 2019 Cannery Road Race draws hundreds of runners from Prince Rupert to Terrace

Holkestad’s hold off the competition at Seniors’ Open

Husband and wife duo remain top of the table at Prince Rupert Golf Course

STORY, PHOTOS, VIDEO: Terry Fox’s spirit alive and well in Prince Rupert

Town shows up again in numbers— physically and financially — to push for a cure

Break out the tiki torches: Open fires allowed again in B.C.’s coastal region

All open fires allowed effective at noon on Sept. 18

Vaping-related illness confirmed in Ontario believed to be first in Canada

Middlesex-London Health Unit had no further details about the case — believed to be the first confirmed in Canada

Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

The pair thank fans for their support in an emotional message

Kamloops high school evacuated after receiving threat

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking in UBC parkade

University RCMP say the vehicle is still missing, and two suspects are at large

VIDEO: Angry B.C. cyclist starts shaming dangerous drivers online

‘You motorists deserve all your costs and misery’

‘Time to take action:’ Children advocates call for national youth suicide strategy

Council wants Ottawa to make reporting of suicides and attempted suicides mandatory for data collection

Canadian inflation decelerates to 1.9% as gas prices weaken

August was the sixth straight month that price growth was 1.9 per cent or higher

Most Read