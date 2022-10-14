Bayern’s Alphonso Davies, centre, leaves the field after getting injured during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Davies, who had to be helped off the field after taking a boot to the head, was back training Friday with Bayern Munich. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Martin Meissner

Bayern’s Alphonso Davies, centre, leaves the field after getting injured during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Davies, who had to be helped off the field after taking a boot to the head, was back training Friday with Bayern Munich. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Martin Meissner

Canadian star Alphonso Davies back training with Bayern Munich after blow to head

Davies was diagnosed with a “cranial bruise” in taking a boot to the face

Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who had to be helped off the field last weekend after taking a boot to the head, was back training Friday with Bayern Munich.

While Friday was officially a day off from training, Bayern said Davies, Matthijs de Ligt, Serge Gnabry — who all missed Bayern’s 4-2 Champions League win Wednesday at Czechia’s Viktoria Plzen — and goalkeeper Johannes Schenk trained with head coach Julian Nagelsmann, assistant coach Dino Toppmoller and head of fitness Holger Broich.

Davies was diagnosed with a “cranial bruise” in taking a boot to the face in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund last Saturday.

The 21-year-old from Edmonton was hurt in the 45th minute at Signal Iduna Park in challenging Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham for the ball. The English midfielder, using his body to shield the ball from Davies, knocked the ball into the air with his right foot, looking to pivot and knock it away from the Bayern fullback.

Davies got his head to the ball first and Bellingham’s foot connected with the Canadian’s face, not the ball. Davies then fell to the ground, clutching his face.

He received treatment and looked unsteady as he was helped off the field on the eve of halftime. He did not see further action.

Dortmund rallied to tie the game 2-2 on goals in the 74th and 95th minute after Bayern went up 2-0.

Third-place Bayern, which has not given a timeline for Davies’ return to action, hosts second-place Freiburg on Sunday at Allianz Arena.

RELATED: Coach ponders injuries, form and playing time for Canada’s soccer roster

soccerWorld Cup

Previous story
THE MOJ: Canucks adopt philosophy of making a good offence their best defence

Just Posted

Emergency crews from police, fire and ambulance services attended a downtown fire in Prince Rupert on May 1. UBCM is calling on the province to take more of a leadership role regarding emergency call services. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Many 911 calls in Prince Rupert are redirected to other centres

David Eby MLA for Vancouver-Point Grey, NDP candidate to replace Premier John Horgan, and previous Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing, Christine White executive director of North Coast Transition Society and Jennifer Rice MLA for the North Coast tour the almost constructed Cranes Crossing transitional housing in Prince Rupert on Oct. 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
David Eby, candidate for B.C. premier, hears city’s housing plight on tour of new facility in Prince Rupert

Sara Florence Davidson and her father, Robert Davidson, released the last two stories in their picture book series in September 2022. (Photo: Supplied)
Haida authors’ picture book series shows an Indigenous approach to learning

The Islands Solid Waste landfill in Port Clements accepts paper products, cardboard, tin, plastics, paint, engine oil, oil containers and batteries. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
North Coast District seeks feedback on solid waste management plan