Longtime Victoria resident Simon Whitfield carries the Canadian flag at the 2012 Olympic Games.

Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame unveils class of 2019

Five-time Olympic judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura will be one of several entering the hall

Four athletes, two teams, a coach and a pair of builders will be inducted into the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame this year.

The class of 2019 includes two-time Olympic medal-winning diver Alex Despatie of Laval, Que., two-time Olympic medal-winning weightlifter Christine Giarard of Rouyn-Noranda, Que., two-time Olympic medal-winning triathlete Simon Whitfield of Victoria and four-time Olympic medal-winning diver Emilie Heymans of Greenfield Park, Que.

The gold medal-winning women’s hockey team from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the bronze medal-winning women’s soccer team from the 2012 London Games also will go into the hall.

Five-time Olympic judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura will enter the hall along with two builders inducted posthumously — 2010 Vancouver bid corporation volunteer chairman and chief executive officer Jack Poole and longtime Toronto Star sports reporter Randy Starkman.

READ MORE: Six inducted into BC Hockey Hall of Fame

The inaugural winner of the Randy Starkman Award — given to a Canadian national team athlete who has used their sporting excellence for the benefit of the community — will be named at the induction ceremony on Oct. 23.

Since 1949, the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame has inducted 429 athletes, teams, coaches, and builders.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Canada undefeated so far at World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship in B.C.

Just Posted

Weekend-long tent city protest comes to an end, here’s what happened

Homeless people and supporters camped at Prince Rupert’s city hall protesting Extreme Weather Shelter

WEB POLL: Do you support students in their school walkouts to demand action on climate change?

Students are walking out of class around the world to push for change

Prince Rupert Harley riders revving up for charity

Annual Toy Run set to boost Salvation Army for the Christmas season

Prince Rupert and Port Edward residents rally for record breaking Thanksgiving food drive

Even with a heavy downpour volunteers came out in numbers

Tents pitched outside City Hall to protest treatment of Prince Rupert’s homeless

Former Extreme Weather Shelter worker and the homeless say employees treat them with no respect

VIDEO AND STORY: Rampage v. Steelheads

Weir scores natural hat trick to take Rampage to first victory of CIHL season

WEB POLL: Do you support students in their school walkouts to demand action on climate change?

Students are walking out of class around the world to push for change

B.C. flu vaccine delivery delayed, not expected to affect vaccinations

BC Centre for Disease Control says high-priority populations should receive vaccine in October

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

Mother bear and cubs cause $500 in damage to B.C. orchard

A mother and her two cubs caused $500 worth of damages

B.C. firefighters’ charity hit by theft three times in a month

Thousand of dollars worth of items stolen from charity thrift store; first aid equipment taken from trailer

Raccoons punch hole through ceiling, ransack B.C. home

Animals ate mounds of sugar and wreaked havoc on house

B.C. communities protest transfer of aid funds to those hit by sawmill closures

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: B.C. truck convoy to protest forestry job losses

Truckers from Prince George, Williams Lake, Merritt and more will head to Vancouver

Most Read