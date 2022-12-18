Jordan Pierre-Gilles, of Canada, skates during the men's 5,000 metre relay at a World Cup short track speedskating event Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kearns, Utah. The national men's relay team won gold for the third straight competition to lead Canada to a three-medal performance Sunday at a short-track speedskating World Cup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Rick Bowmer

Canadian men’s relay team wins gold at short-track speedskating World Cup

Latest gold marks third in a series of wins

The national men’s relay team won gold for the third straight competition to lead Canada to a three-medal performance Sunday at a short-track speedskating World Cup.

Jordan Pierre-Gilles of Sherbrooke, Que., made a late pass in the entry of the final corner as Canada held off a Dutch team to finish first in six minutes 54.891 seconds.

Pascal Dion, William Dandjinou and Maxime Laoun, all from Montreal, joined Pierre-Gilles in the final. The Netherlands took silver in 6:54.935 and Japan was third in 6:55.648.

The Canadian women’s relay team raced to silver and Steven Dubois of Terrebonne, Que., took silver in the men’s 1,000 metres.

Danaé Blais of Chateauguay, Que., Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., Moncton native Courtney Sarault and Renee Steenge of Brampton, Ont., were second in 4:13.564 behind South Korea (4:12.963). Hungary (4:16.299) took the bronze.

Dubois, who won silver in the 500 a day earlier, finished in 1:24.775. South Korea’s Ji Won Park won gold (1:24.573) and Poland’s Roberts Kruzbergs (1:24.917) picked up bronze.

The Canadian short-track team won 25 World Cup medals (11-10-4) over the first half of the season.

The squad will return to action in February with World Cup stops in Germany and the Netherlands.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Argentina fans delighted over thrilling World Cup win against France

Just Posted

A local State of Emergency was declared by Prince Rupert City Council in an emergency session on Dec. 17, at 4 p.m. due to numerous watermain breaks in the city within the past 24 hours. (Photo: Cranbrook Townsman photo)
Local State of Emergency declared by Prince Rupert City Council

North Arm Transportation bought the lot that previously housed the Omega Packing Company plant. (Photo: supplied)
Masset resident concerned about enviornmental, tourism impacts of fuel storage by shoreline

Baby humpback whale playing just west of Portland Island in Juneau in 2021. (Photo: Kristin Stekoll)
Endangered wildlife committee keeps B.C’s humpback whales on the list

A 16-year-old is facing more than a dozen charges following an investigation into multiple vehicles being damaged. RCMP image
RCMP carry out drug raids in Houston and Granisle

Pop-up banner image