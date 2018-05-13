Fans cheer on Canada’s women’s sevens team in the quarterfinal match against the USA at Westhills Stadium in Langford Sunday. Canada lost 28-26 to the USA. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Canada’s women’s sevens team falls 28-26 to the USA in the quarterfinals

Team will play for fifth place today at Westhills Stadium at 12:48 p.m.

  • May. 13, 2018 11:30 a.m.
  • Sports

Canada’s women’s sevens team lost 28-26 to the USA in the quarterfinals of the HSBC Canada Sevens tournament at Westhills Stadium in Langford Sunday morning.

USA opened the scoring within the first minute through Jordan Gray to take an early 7-0 lead. With four minutes left in the first half Leyla Kelter scored another try to make it 14-0.

Ghislaine Landry got Canada on the board shortly after, but the USA answered right back with another try. Charity Williams also scored a try to make it 21-12.

Biance Farella scored a try to cut the U.S.’s lead to two points, followed by a second try to give Canada its first lead of the game with just a minute left in the second half. But USA scored on the full-time hooter and slot the conversion to take a last-second 28-26 victory.

[gps-image name=”11864624_web1_180516-GNG-WomensSevens3.jpg”][gps-image name=”11864624_web1_180516-GNG-WomensSevens2.jpg”][gps-image name=”11864624_web1_180516-GNG-WomensSevens4.jpg”]

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com

 

Fans cheer on Canada’s women’s sevens team in the quarterfinal match against the USA at Westhills Stadium in Langford Sunday. Canada lost 28-26 to the USA. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Canada’s women’s sevens team lost 28-26 to the USA in the quarterfinals of the HSBC Canada Sevens tournament at Westhills Stadium in Langford Sunday morning. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Previous story
Wenatchee’s Lucas Sowder sinks Chilliwack Chiefs with OT winner at RBC Cup
Next story
Prince Rupert’s golf course in need of new sprinklers

Just Posted

Prince Rupert’s golf course in need of new sprinklers

Superintendent says improvements to the course will take two seasons to complete

Nisga’a Nation could receive $8million a year from new tax revenue agreement

Brucejack Gold Mine will provide a share of mineral tax revenue to the band

Heart of Our City: Bob Killbery’s lifetime of service

After more than 35 years in the RCMP, Bob Killbery continues to serve Prince Rupert as a volunteer

Rupertite named BC SPCA Volunteer of the Year

Linda Scott’s endless efforts to help the cat colonies of Prince Rupert were recognized May 4

Average rent increased by $132 in Prince Rupert

In Skeena-Queen Charlotte, 13 per cent of renters are paying 50 per cent of income on housing

This Week Podcast — Episode 84

Salmon closures on the Skeena, Relay for Life and an interview with a North Coast baseball coach

B.C. man’s long battle to recover from critical head injuries ends

A celebration of life is planned for Zsombor Toth on Friday

Canada’s women’s sevens team falls 28-26 to the USA in the quarterfinals

Team will play for fifth place today at Westhills Stadium at 12:48 p.m.

Crews survey, repair flood damage in Kootenay-Boundary area before next floods

Nearly 3,000 people have been evacuated since the flooding began

Questions about G7’s future force Canada’s sherpa to face ‘6 plus 1’ scenario

Trump’s potential to disrupt the summit is growing ever larger

Woman to be archbishop in the Anglican Church of Canada for first time

Melissa Skelton will assume the position in the Anglican Church of Canada for B.C. and the Yukon

B.C. VIEWS: New climate targets to miss

B.C. has new greenhouse gas target, still no plan to reach it

Man kills one, injures four in Paris stabbing spree

Friend of dead Paris knife attacker has been detained for questioning

Canadian father upset son’s hockey team not allowed to wear memorial patch

Neil Lascelle’s son Ash took his own life in January

Most Read