Canadian gymnast Ellie Black, from Halifax, competes in the balance beam final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian gymnast Ellie Black, from Halifax, competes in the balance beam final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada’s Ellie Black finishes fourth in women’s beam, Biles takes bronze

Biles picked up the seventh medal of her Olympic career after pulling out of earlier events

Ellie Black finished fourth in the beam final at the Tokyo Olympics, just missing a first Olympic medal in women’s artistic gymnastics for Canada.

Black finished with a score of 13.866 points. The total was tied with Sunisa Lee of the United States, but Black finished ahead after receiving a better execution score.

The 25-year-old from Halifax competed despite a sprained ankle that forced her to withdraw from the all-around competition.

Simone Biles of the United States picked up the seventh medal of her Olympic career, taking bronze with a score of 14. Biles competed in her first final in Tokyo after pulling out of the team and all-around events to focus on her mental health.

China took the top two spots, with Guan Chenchen earning 14.633 and Tang Xijing finishing with 14.233.

Black had aggravated a previous ankle injury dismounting from the beam during training a week earlier.

She completed difficult elements in her final routine with a few wobbles, but stuck her landing. Black then hugged her coach David Kikuchi and wept.

Kyle Shewfelt was the first Canadian to win a medal of any colour in artistic gymnastics when he claimed men’s floor exercise gold in 2004.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Rough day for stars Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka at Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Previous story
Canada shut out of medals again, but sprinters De Grasse, Brown provide hope

Just Posted

Nathan Legault associate pastor of Prince Rupert Fellowship Baptist Church was fired July 24, following an investigation into online activities with underage girls. (Photo: N. Legault Facebook)
Prince Rupert Fellowship Baptist Church associate pastor fired following investigation into online activities with underage girls

The Telus proposed location for a new cell tower near Wilson Ave. along Highway 16 is the ideal for enhanced service, Liz Sauve communications and public manager at Telus said on July 30. The city denied the construction at the location citing aesthetic concerns for the city gateway. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Telus said tower location nixed by city council is the ideal one for enhanced service

A row of roses at adorning the promenade at Rotary Waterfront Park in Prince Rupert wait to be cascaded into the water in memory of tugboat captain Troy Pearson, at his harbour memorial service on July 31. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
A row of roses and a circle of boats mark tugboat captain’s memorial

Prince Rupert Port Authority announced on July 30, its partnership with Prince Rupert Garden Club to fund and build a new greenhouse at the Sunken Gardens to enable learning opportunities for city residents. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Greenhouse to plant the seeds of education