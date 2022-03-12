Canadian Cross-Country Ski Team member Brian McKeever skis up a hill during early season training in Canmore, Alta., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. McKeever of Canmore, Alta., along with guide Graham Nishikawa, won gold in the men’s para cross-country middle distance vision impaired race at the 2022 Winter Paralympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian Cross-Country Ski Team member Brian McKeever skis up a hill during early season training in Canmore, Alta., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. McKeever of Canmore, Alta., along with guide Graham Nishikawa, won gold in the men’s para cross-country middle distance vision impaired race at the 2022 Winter Paralympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada’s Brian McKeever wins historic 16th Paralympic gold medal

The 42-year-old has won 20 Paralympic medals over the course of his career

Brian McKeever of Canmore, Alta., along with guide Graham Nishikawa, has won gold in the men’s para cross-country middle distance vision impaired race at the 2022 Winter Paralympics.

The victory was McKeever’s 16th gold medal and tied him with Gerd Schoenfelder of Germany for the most titles by a male winter Paralympian.

McKeever beat out Sweden’s Zebastian Modin and Ukraine’s Dmytro Suiarko in a time of 33 minutes 6.6 seconds to win his historic gold.

– The Canadian Press

