Kub Kars are hand made race ‘kars’ that Beavers and Kubs put a lot of work into decorating (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Canada Scouts at regional starting blocks

New digital timing to the millisecond at the Kub Kar Rally

Saturday, May 4, Beaver Buggies and Kub Kar races held at the Jim Ciccone Centre made use of digital timekeeping which tracked competitors rally cars to the millisecond.

Canada Scouts held regional races with hand made ‘kars’ and competitors from Terrace, Kitimat, Smithers and Hazelton all took part either in person or by sending their kars in for the day.

READ MORE: Kub Kar Rally in Rupert gets digitized

Jeroen Gerritsen, group commissioner for the Prince Rupert Scouts, had help from other Canada Scouts members to set up the digitized track and place kars at the starting blocks. At the count down of, three… two.. one, the kars raced down the inclined track to the finish line.

“What we did before was all by hand and by vision, we would just stand over the track and see this one was first, this one was second,” Gerritson said when asked about the new digital system used.

“Now, it is so close between them, sometimes only milliseconds difference.”

READ MORE: Heart of Our City: Jeroen Gerritsen’s Scout’s honour

Christina Nelson and Sarah MacCarthy were among the many Canada Scout members present on the day helping make the event fun for the young kids.

“It’s our regional meet, so we have had kars sent from Terrace and Kitimat to compete today, there is also an alumni meeting so if anyone was a Kub or a Scout, they can bring their kar and have an alumni race at the end of the day,” MacCarthy said.

The Friendship House Association of Prince Rupert and Thai Pham of Reality Executives donated funds to the organization to make a digital track possible.

Video to come…


The new digital race track keeps time to the milisecond at the Kub Kar Rally (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Hannah Sears and Mason Smith took part in the race day at the Kub Kar Rally May 4 (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Finley MacCarthy with his hand made racer at the Kub Kar Rally, May 4 (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

The trophies and prize table with competitors race cars at the Kub Kar Rally, May 4 (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

1st, 2nd and 3rd place may only be milliseconds apart at this years Kub Kar Rally, May 4 (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

