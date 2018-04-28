George and Eric Calder will travel to Europe to play with the Canada Bears this summer. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Calder twins recruited to play for Canada Bears

George and Eric Calder were selected to play on the travel team’s European tour

Two young Rupertites have been given a once in a lifetime opportunity to play the game they love on the international stage.

George and Eric Calder were recruited by the Canada Bears to play on its European tour this summer, where they will play against European minor league talent. George, who is a goalie, and Eric, a defenceman, still have to go to tryouts in Edmonton at the end of the month to secure their spots, but feel that they stand a good chance to make team.

READ MORE: Seawolves win all five games in provincial championships

“It’s the chance of a lifetime for them,” said Gord Calder, George and Eric’s father. “I don’t know how to describe it when you’re 11 years old and you get invited to play in Europe.”

The 11-year-old twins are both peewee rep players for the Prince Rupert Seawolves and were scouted for the tour while playing for the Stellat’en Wildcats in the hockey All Native Tournament in Prince George over Easter weekend.

The Bears are an international tour team that takes young Canadian players to Europe each summer to play in exhibition games and tournaments. This summer, they will play in eight games in European cities including Italy, Prague and the Czech Republic as well as a tournament at the end of the trip.

READ MORE: Peewee Seawolves go 3-1 on the road

Gord Calder said his sons are excited about the prospect of trying out and possibly playing overseas for the first time.

“They’ve never been outside of B.C so they’re excited to be going to Edmonton for the practice,” he said. “And if they make it, it will be even better.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds for the two players to make the trip.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
MVP of the Week: Crashing the ice and the field
Prince Rupert's dancers shine bright in Terrace

