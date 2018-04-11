Boarders and skiers catch some big air at the Loaded Throwdown

In the final weekend at Shames Mountain, Eric Lees of Prince Rupert competed in the Loaded Throwdown snowboard and ski freestyle contest and placed first in the 14-19 age division on Saturday, April 7. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Dozens of skiers and snowboarders caught a little, or a lot, of air over the weekend for the Loaded Throwdown freestyle competition at Shames Mountain Terrain Park.

For the ski freestyle competition:

Men 19-plus, Nathan Webb was first, Chance Healey came second and Ross Franes placed third; Men 14-18, Bren Stevenson came first, Tom Yasinchuck second and Kobi Franes placed third; Men 11-13, Seth Carter took first, Charles Emile was in second, Xander McFee was third; Men 7-10, Ben Carter was first, Thomas Sambo was second and Cedar Williams was third; Men 4-6, Willis Weston placed first, Sebastien Cooper was second and Solstice Wood was third.

Women 20-plus, Morgan Foisy placed first, Denise Jaworsky was second and Cheryl Paavola was third; Women 11-13, Thayna Healey was first, Sola Seib was second and Alexis Talstra took third; Women 7-10, Zyah Healey in first, Eloise (no last name) was second, and Cora Thomsen was third.

For the snowboard freestyle competition:

Men 40-plus, Matt Kenny was in first, Justin McCann was second; Men 30-40, Chris Lundgard was first, Franky Blanchet was second and Phillip Blundon was third; Men 20-29, Jeff Ruston placed first, Lee Miller was second and Drew Morgan was third; Men 14-19, Eric Lees placed first, Tanner (no last name) was second; Men 10-13, Jacob Hartman was first and Anthony Demelo was second; Men 7-9, Hayden Doyle was first and Rohan Cooper was second.

Women 19-plus, Chelsey Geralda took first, Ronja Blut placed second, and Kerri Morgan took third; Women 19-under, Ryah Leibach captured first place, Reilyn Pachal took second and Eleanor Pac was in third.

The event was sponsored by Prince Rupert’s Loaded Sports, and was held on the ski hill’s final weekend. Participants hit the kickers and rails on Saturday, April 7, from noon until 3 p.m.

Skiers and snowboarders wait their turn to take part in the Loaded Throwdown at Shames Mountain, Saturday, April 7. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Judges include Marc Page, whose business, Loaded Sports, sponsored the freestyle event. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Sola Seib, from Terrace, hits the first jump at the Loaded Sports competition at Shames Mountain on Saturday, April 7. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Kobi Franes of Prince Rupert placed third in the 14-18 age category. His father, Ross Franes, placed third as well in the 19-plus age category. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Denise Jaworksy placed second in the women’s ski freestyle competition at the Loaded Throwdown for the 19-plus age category. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)