Bike to Work Week returns

Prince Rupert residents are being encouraged to pedal to their jobs from May 28 - June 3

Juliane Mark and Karen Buchanan are coordinators for the Prince Rupert Bike to Work Week from May 28 - June 3. (File Photo)

Rupertites are being encouraged to dust off their bicycles and pedal their way in to work once again this week as Bike to Work Week 2018 kicks off.

The annual event — which is being organized in partnership with Changemakers Education Society — is returning for its fifth year, and goes from May 28 – June 3.

“It is fun to see this event grow and getting more and more attention,” said Juliane Mark, one of the events organizers, in an email. “We hope to get even more people than last year on their bikes.”

Cyclists were prepped for the week with a bike clinic that was held at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre on May 26. Despite the poor weather, 10 people attended the clinic where their bikes were tuned up by Prince Rupert bike mechanic Charles Tree.

There will be daily celebration stations at JavaDotCup from May 28 – June 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. where healthy snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Participants are also able to sign up for Bike To Work Week until June 3 as long as they have biked at least one day during the week. The grand prize is a bike trip for two to Portugal as well as other local prizes.

For more information, visit https://www.biketowork.ca/prince-rupert.



