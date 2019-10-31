Bianca Andreescu of Canada receives a medical treatment on her leg after suffering a knee injury during the WTA Finals Tennis Tournament against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in Shenzhen, China’s Guangdong province, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Bianca Andreescu withdraws from WTA Finals due to injury

Alternate Sofia Kenin will replace her for the final round robin match

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu says she is withdrawing from the WTA Finals due to an injury to her left knee.

In a statement, 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., says she is “very disappointed” not to be able to finish the year on her terms.

Andreescu was eliminated yesterday after retiring from her match against Karolina Pliskova as a result of the injury, which meant she couldn’t advance to the semifinals. She is 0-2 at the tourney.

Alternate Sofia Kenin will replace her for the final round robin match tomorrow against Elina Svitolina.

READ MORE: Bianca Andreescu makes Canadian history by reaching No. 4 in rankings

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Boeser nets hat trick as Canucks crown Kings 5-3 in L.A.

Just Posted

MVP of the Week: Barton Hughes

It would be hard to find a youth sport this volunteer is not involved with

Cram the Cargo event helping to fill Terrace food bank shelves

MacCarthy GM and Prevost RV & Marine are collecting donations through the end of November

Chinese LNG distributor proposes LNG processing facility in Terrace

Project to be located within the Skeena Industrial Development Park near airport

Place your bids: Art auction returns to Ice House Gallery

Annual scholarship fundraiser held to assist a promising local arts student

Some 3,000 CN Rail unionized workers threaten national strike

With 72 hours’ notice, the unionized workers could begin a strike on Nov. 19

Heart of Our City: It was a “bon voyage” for Aidan Murphy-Morven

Murphy-Morven, a Charles Hays Secondary student, was bit by the travel bug

WEB POLL: Do you think the west separating from Canada is a real possibility?

Take our online reader poll:

Twitter pulls back on political ads due to ‘significant risks’ of bought influence

Security and privacy researchers and some Democratic politicians hailed Twitter’s decision

Pamela Anderson asks Trudeau to serve inmates vegan meals to save cash

Anderson says a jail reduced costs by $273,000 when it switched to vegetarian meals

Boeser nets hat trick as Canucks crown Kings 5-3 in L.A.

Vancouver now 8-1-1 in last 10 games

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Volunteer firefighter assaulted at highway crash site near 100 Mile

‘The male driver … got out of the truck and physically threw the firefighter to the ground.’

Heavy rain in forecast spooks Quebec towns into postponing trick-or-treating

Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city announced plans to delay

Surrey NDP MLA calls Liberal flyer about RCMP investigating her ‘unfortunate’

Flyer distributed in Jinny Sims’ riding calls on her constituents to demand answers

Most Read