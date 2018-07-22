International-level competitor and Team BC alumnus Brent Hoel heads out of the water and toward the bike racks during Saturday morning’s relay featuring current BC Games triathletes, coaches, and alumni at Brentwood College School. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

BC Games triathletes take on their coaches in fun race

Alumni, coaches and competitors from all eight zones across the province teamed up and raced

A shortage of entries in the relay event didn’t prevent BC Summer Games triathletes from making the most of their time.

According to Triathlon BC liaison Emily Vickery, there weren’t enough athletes registered to hold a proper relay event at Mill Bay’s Brentwood College on Saturday morning, so organizers came up with something a little different.

They gathered all the athletes from all eight zones and put them into one group, then randomly split them up into new teams of four. Then the groups created relay teams featuring coaches and Team BC alumni, leaving nothing but bragging rights on the line.

The coaches also had a few tricks up their sleeves to give themselves an advantage, including tying the young athletes’ helmets together while the competitors were mustering at the start line.

Alumni racers included rising star Brent Hoel of Kelowna, who won a silver medal at a Youth Olympic Games qualifying event in Ecuador earlier this month.

Swim, bike, run… amazing! #bcsummergames #cowichan2018 #triathlon @triathlonbc

A post shared by BC Games (@bcgames1) on

