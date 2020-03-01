Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest and Team Canada are 2-1 through three games at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Switzerland. (Team Canada Photo)

BC champs fall 11-3 to Ontario at Brier

John Epping of Toronto snaps 3-3 tie against Vernon’s Jim Cotter with four-ender in sixth

It was one of those afternoons to forget for Jim Cotter.

The Vernon skip fell to 1-1 at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian Men’s Curling Championships in Kingston, Ont., losing to home province favourite John Epping of Toronto, 11-3. Epping is now 2-0.

The game was tied 3-3 at the fifth-end break but Epping took control in the sixth with the hammer, putting up a four-spot for a 7-3 lead. The No. 2-ranked team on the World Curling Tour then locked away the match with steals of two in both the seventh and eighth ends, resulting in handshakes from the B.C. champs.

READ MORE: Vernon rink begins Brier with win

Cotter, supported by Steve Laycock of Saskatoon, the front end of Andrew Nerpin of Kelowna and Rick Sawatsky of Vernon, and fifth player Brad Wood of Penticton, will look to regroup with a doubleheader on Monday.

Matt Dunstone of Regina will play Cotter in the early draw at 6 a.m. Pacific, and then Mike McEwen’s Wild Card entry from Winnipeg will meet the BC champs at 11 a.m. Pacific.

Top four teams in the round-robin pool will carry there records over into Round 2, four games against the top four teams from the other pool. The top four teams after that advance to the playoffs.

* Canada improved to 2-1 Sunday at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Switzerland with a 6-3 win over Korea.

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest is the third for Team Canada, which is in a three-way tie for fourth place in the 12-country field at 2-1 with Latvia and Russia.

Sweden, Norway and China lead the standings at 3-0.

Canada faces the host Switzerland rink and Scotland in play Monday.


B.C. Men’s Curling Champions Rick Sawatsky (Vernon, from left), Andrew Nerpin (Kelowna), Jim Cotter (Vernon) and Steve Laycock (Saskatoon) are 1-1 after their first two games at the Tim Hortons Brier in Kingston, Ont. (File photo)

Okanagan rink begins Brier with win

