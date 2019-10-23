Basketball team hoping All Native Tournament is in their future

The Old Massett Raiders basketball team is hoping they’ll be off the bench and on the court during the upcoming All Native Tournament in Prince Rupert. (Old Massett Raiders photo)

It’s the biggest basketball tournament in British Columbia – the All Native Tournament in Prince Rupert. Teams travel from as far as the territories and even Alaska to try and capture bragging rights for the next year.

This travel comes at a price though, and often serves as a deterrent or obstacle to overcome just to take part. This is the current situation for one team in Haida Gwaii, one that they are hoping to rectify through community support.

READ MORE: PRMS Grade 8 girls welcome Coast Tsimshian Academy for first home volleyball game

The Old Massett Raiders want to leave their mark on the 2020 All Native Tournament, set to take place in February. They are facing an uphill climb though, needing to raise funds for the trip to cover ferry costs, food, lodging, insurance, uniforms and more.

The over-35 team has already undertaken a number of fundraising efforts, including bingo nights, pancake breakfasts, raffles, and looking for corporate sponsors. Now, they’ve added a GoFundMe campaign to their endeavour.

READ MORE: No stopping these siblings

The Raiders know it will be a tough task, especially considering there are several other basketball teams in the community who are also seeking support. The team has raised a few hundred dollars through GoFundMe since the campaign started earlier in October, and are hoping that over the next few months they will hit the goal necessary to take part in the prestigious tournament.

Alex Kurial | Journalist