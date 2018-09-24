Bantam Seawolves looking to improve after exhibition loss

The Seawolves fell to the Terrace Kermodes 6-3 in pre-season action on Sept. 22

Despite losing in their first game of the 2018-2019 season, Prince Rupert’s bantam rep Seawolves are showing potential.

“As far as a first effort, the guys and girls seem to have their legs and seem to be able to stick with the other team quite well,” said Shawn Mann, the team’s head coach for this season. “Short of a few goals that were a little scrambled, we did OK. We’ll clean it up.”

Prince Rupert’s bantam rep Seawolves played in an exhibition game against the Terrace Kermodes on Sept. 22. The Seawolves lost the game 6-3 after falling behind early to the Kermodes 3-1 in the first period behind two goals from Logan Kluss and one from Farrel Devcic. Kaiden Munro responded for the Seawolves with 1:42 remaining in the period.

The teams traded goals in the second period. The Kermodes struck first with Kluss scoring once again to complete his hat trick and extend the lead to 4-1. Munro responded soon after being setup in front of the net by affiliate player, Jordyn Carter, to bring the deficit down to two goals.

Entering the third period, the Seawolves tried to control the puck and generate opportunities on the break, but the Kermodes proved to be the stronger team down the stretch, netting two more goals, the first Chao Silva off an assist from Braden Vennard and the second an unassisted goal from Cole Larmour.

Seawolves’s captain Noah Aceto scored their final goal of the game after receiving a pass in front of the net from Jaden Andreeson.

Mann said the game was more about letting his players shake the rust off their skates and get into hockey shape than it was about the winning.

“We wanted to concentrate on being able to stick with them,” he said. “Honestly, I thought it was going to be a little bit more lopsided, but I’m happy with how we did.”

For Mann and the other coaches, the game was an opportunity to make final evaluations on the team and players as the start of the season approaches. Mann said he was paying particularly close attention to the development and progression of players since the beginning of practices, and they will continue to refine concepts as the first tournaments approach.

“We’ll be working on the technical drill, like breakouts, power play, concentrating on positional play and cleaning up a lot of the scramble stuff we saw today,” he said.

