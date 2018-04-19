Phat Tran and John Paul won the 100-plus division at the badminton tournament in Prince Rupert over the weekend. (Submitted photo)

Badminton tournament matures with age

The Prince Rupert Badminton Club hosted its annual tournament on April 14

Prince Rupert’s badminton community came out to play on April 14, hosting its annual spring tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre, and this year, a neat twist allowed the club’s oldest players to get in on the fun.

Twenty-six players from Prince Rupert and Terrace competed in the standard singles, doubles and mixed doubles category as well as a new 100-plus category which featured teams whose combined ages had to be over 100.

Cathy Young, one of the tournament’s organizers said the new category was a great way to include the club’s noon-hour group, many of whom are seniors that love the game but typically play doubles. She said the adjustment helped to make the tournament more accessible.

“We tried to open it up for all levels of play,” she said. “We wanted to make it more accessible for everyone.

“I think everyone had fun, it was great to see.”

READ MORE: John Paul — A killer drop shot

The new category was won by Phat Tran and John Paul, who beat out Suyi Li and Steve Weir in the final game of the A-flight competition.

Noi Nuanta won the women’s singles A-flight, beating Rosa Mae Syring. In the men’s A-flight singles, Phat Tran beat Jonathan Barton in three exciting sets.

In doubles action, Amy Dopson and Cathy Young beat Noi Nuanta and Ana Garing in the A-flight women’s finals while Phat Tran and Steve Weir beat Clint Franzen and David Tran in the men’s A-flight finals.

Suyi Li and Steve Weir took home first place in the mixed doubles A-flight finals, beating Chi Cam and Jonathan Barton.

Members of the club will soon make the trip to Prince George to participate in the annual North Central Badminton Tournament. Young said it’s the second time Prince Rupert will send a contingent of players to the tournament and they are looking forward to playing against the deeper pool of competition.

“It’s going to be a great experience playing in a tournament of that size,” she said.

 


