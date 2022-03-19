B.C. youth judo championships kick off in Victoria

Tournament mandatory for U16, U18 and U21 athletes aiming for May national competition

Judo B.C.’s Youth Provincial Championship was held at West Shore Parks and Recreation in Colwood from March 18 to 20 to showcase young talent before nationals in May. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Judo B.C.’s Youth Provincial Championships kicked off this weekend (March 18 to 20) as participants competed for their spot at the Canadian Championships this May.

Many competitors in the tournament commit more than 15 hours per week to train and often travel more than 10 weekends a year to compete in tournaments across Canada.

The categories competing at West Shore Parks and Recreation in Colwood over the weekend were U14 to U21 – divisions that indicate age range, weight and skill level.

“Judo is a great sport for boys and girls and it’s a combat sport – there is something about combat sport where it actually builds really strong relationships, even between competitors,” said tournament director Jeremy Grant. “It also gives them a frame of reference and they get practical feedback on their skills.”

Judo was developed in Japan around the turn of the century to modernize martial arts training and implement it within an educational system for children, added Grant.

“Judo has a moral code, it’s about mutual welfare and benefit to create a better world and it is also about the principle of efficiency and producing excellent techniques.”

The tournament was mandatory for all U16, U18 and U21 athletes aiming to participate in the national competition in Montreal this May.

To view results and statistics visit judobc.ca.

