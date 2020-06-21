The Pacwest conference has announced all fall sports have been cancelled. (Facebook photo)

B.C.’s Pacwest conference cancels all fall sports

Men’s and women’s soccer, golf, volleyball and basketball will not compete until 2021

College sports fields and courts all across the province will remain empty for the rest of 2020.

The Pacwest announced on Friday that league competition in men’s and women’s soccer, basketball, volleyball and golf has been cancelled for the fall.

League officials stated that they hope to restart play in January 2021 with a modified schedule.

“We looked at a number of different scenarios for fall competition keeping in mind the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and officials. Ultimately the decision came down to our guiding principle of keeping everyone safe,” stated Pacwest president Jake McCallum.

Soccer and golf usually open in September, volleyball usually begins in mid-October, with basketball getting underway in late-October or early-November.

Schools impacted by the news include: Victoria’s Camosun College, North Vancouver’s Capilano University, Cranbrook’s College of the Rockies, Abbotsford’s Columbia Bible College, New Westminster’s Douglas College, Vancouver’s Langara College, Kelowna’s Okanagan College and Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island University.

The news comes off Canada West’s announcement to cancel all fall sports earlier this month.

RELATED: Canada West cancels fall sports due to COVID-19

Nationally the Canadian Colleges Athletic Association announced earlier this month the cancellation of the four 2020 fall National Championships. Along with that announcement the CCAA also said “Because CCAA Championships will not be offered for fall sports, these student-athletes will not consume a year of eligibility for the 2020-21 season.”

As a Conference, member institutions have the ability to decide how and when they will return to sport participation based on institutional, municipal and provincial recommendations and guidelines.

basketballGolfsoccerVolleyball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WHL hockey could hit the ice in October

Just Posted

Charles Hays Secondary School Awards 2020

School honours students’ excellence in scaled back ceremony

Prince Rupert cargo operations halt in honour Juneteenth

Port authority issues statement supporting the temporary work stoppage

Fire prohibitions lifted across Northwest Fire Centre

Public is encouraged to remain cautious

North Coast communities to receive piece of $14 million pie

North Coast to benefit from new recreation and job opportunities, Jennifer Rice MLA said

Llamas are leaving

To everything there is a season

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

In recognition of Father’s Day, take this quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Creeping slide prompts evacuation alert, road closure in Old Fort, B.C.

Second time in two years the road has closed

B.C.’s Pacwest conference cancels all fall sports

Men’s and women’s soccer, golf, volleyball and basketball will not compete until 2021

National Indigenous Peoples Day goes virtual amid pandemic restrictions

People all around Canada are finding new ways to celebrate this year

Masks, social distancing make communication harder for those with hearing loss

Face shields, masks with clear centre marketed to help people who rely on lip reading

B.C. First Nations leaders ‘disgusted’ by allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game

‘Enough is enough,’ says Regional Chief Terry Teegee

Canadians working from home permanently should expect salary changes: experts

Some companies, like Facebook, have already announced changes

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Indigenous repatriation projects get new funding from BC government

Royal BC Museum in Victoria changed its policies last year to no longer collect or study ancestral remains

Most Read